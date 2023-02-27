image

An aerial view of snowy Wind River Mountains with Dinwoody Lake on the left, Dinwoody Glacier above the lake and Gannett Peak on right. (Courtesy photo)

 Courtesy Photo

In 2014, Central Wyoming College faculty member Jacki Klancher and two colleagues began leading students on remote field expeditions through the Interdisciplinary Climate Change Expedition program. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.