Last week, Forward Cody hosted its Annual Membership Dinner at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Board Chairman Bruce Sauers introduced Gov. Mark Gordon as the special keynote speaker. The governor recapped the recently completed legislative session and expressed optimism for Wyoming’s future.
“We appreciate his continued leadership in economic development efforts for the state of Wyoming,” Forward Cody CEO James Klessens said. “It was an honor to have him share his support and advocacy for what we have done for our community.”
Forward Cody also welcomed Complete Human co-founder Evan DeMarco to discuss their recent acquisition of the Wyoming Legacy Meats company. Complete Human is a nutrition company marketing an array of products to improve health. Their intent is to market protein products to a market who is very conscious of their food, its source and its quality. DeMarco and his team consist of Janna Breslin, Olav Sandnes and AJ Richard.
“We are excited to partner with them in their newest endeavor as they bring to life their plans,” Klessens said.
He recognized several special people who have provided service to Forward Cody. Included in the list of honorees were:
• Fred Bronnenberg, longtime Board Member, Vice Chairman and Chairman.
• Loren Grosskopf, former County Commissioner, Board Member and Treasurer.
• James Blair, Board member and outgoing Board Chairman.
• Leslie Brumage, Financial Services Director for the City of Cody and an instrumental player in funding side of many Forward Cody projects.
Forward Cody has also launched a new membership tier for those who want to show support for Forward Cody but are not quite ready to commit to a full membership. Becoming a follower allows you to support efforts and stay in touch with what Forward Cody is doing.
Call (307) 587-3136 or visit forwardcody.com to learn more.
