Winston Churchill once said, “I like to learn, I just don’t like to be taught.”
Perhaps one of the things that made the legendary British leader such an icon was his transparency – he was often saying what others were thinking.
Everyone likes to learn. Most of us just don’t always like to be taught by someone else. This is normal for thinking people. We are intuitively insulted by what we are sometimes “taught.” So are children.
When young people are stripped of their ability to teach themselves, they are stripped of their ability to think for themselves. When this happens, they are stripped of their dignity and that’s when learning no longer holds any appeal.
In jest, Churchill uncovered a truth that each of us end up having to rediscover, but what a truth it is: a person learns best when they’ve taught themselves. And since truth is parallel, we would not miss its corresponding verity: a person learns best when they don’t know they’re being taught. The former leads to the latter; the latter flows out of the former.
Take the first one, a person learns best when they’ve taught themselves.
Theologian A.W. Tozer on self-teaching: “In a very real sense, no man can teach another. He can only aid him to teach himself. Facts can be transferred from one line to another as a copy is made from the master tape on a sound recorder. History and science and even theology may be taught in this way, but it results in a highly artificial kind of learning and seldom has any good effect upon the deep life of the student.
Moreover, Tozer says, “What the learner contributes to the learning process is fully as important as anything contributed by the teacher. If nothing is contributed by the learner, the results are useless. At best, there will be but the artificial creation of another teacher who can repeat the dreary work onto someone else, ad infinitum.”
It’s the difference between a passive learner and an active learner. Note the contrasting paradigms:
• Passive learning stifles a child’s curiosity.
• Active learning stimulates a child’s curiosity.
• Passive learning tends to be more shallow and temporary.
• Active learning tends to be deeper and more permanent.
• Passive learning fosters an unhealthy dependence.
• Active learning fosters a healthy independence.
Take the second one, a person learns best when they don’t know they’re being taught.
This involves those times when life either sneaks up on us or when it smacks us square in the face. In either case, we don’t always realize it until after it has happened. And even then, sometimes, it unfolds in waves.
Then there are other times when we break out of one of humanity’s notorious “mind blinds,” it is so earth-shaking and liberating and mind-blowing, we literally feel like we’re starting life all over again. On a spiritual level, this is what Jesus meant when he said, “To enter the kingdom of heaven, you must be born again.” On a psychological level, this is what happens when someone finally breaks free from an addiction or a co-dependent relationship.
On an intellectual level, this well describes the two-edged sword of “I will teach you” and “I will help you as you teach yourself.” Note the complementary parallels:
“I will teach you” lays the foundation.
“I will help you as you teach yourself” builds on that foundation.
“I will teach you” cultivates teachability.
“I will help you as you teacher yourself” cultivates curiosity.
“I will teach you” is about learning from others.
“I will help you as you teach yourself” is about thinking for oneself.
This two-edged sword is exceedingly sharp and cuts effectively both ways, because it is inherently up-close, personal, individualized and hands-on. And the two forms of education (when done well and done right) that are best poised to wield this sword, historically and practically, are home-schooling and private tutoring.
So the local community schoolhouse (public, private or parochial) actually strengthens itself as it partners with the home-schooling community and integrates the services of one-on-one private tutors, because both methods powerfully employ both approaches.
And together, they produce really good fruit. One need look no further than Thomas Edison, Abraham Lincoln or the inimitable Winston Churchill for evidence.
