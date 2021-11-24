Friday, November 26th
Cody
Keep the Cheer Here! starts, all weekend, Cody Chamber of Commerce. After shopping locally on Black Friday and Shop Small Saturday, put your name and phone number on your receipt and drop them in the box in front of the Chamber.
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Yellowstone Quake Home Game, 7:30 p.m., Victor J. Riley Arena.
Triple C Events Comedy Series Presents Brandt Tobler, doors open 7:30 p.m., show starts 8:30, Cody Cattle Company.
Live music, evening, Cassie’s.
Saturday, November 27th
Cody
Cody Chamber Button Bash starts, through Dec. 23, participating businesses.
Free day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Heart Mountain Interpretive Center.
Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody VFW.
Cody Cowboy Christmas Stroll, advent service and angel lighting 4 p.m., Christmas stroll, food trucks and Santa, 4-8 p.m., Trail of lights parade, 6 p.m., downtown.
Yellowstone Quake Home Game, 7:30 p.m., Victor J. Riley Arena.
Live music, evening, Cassie’s.
Sunday, November 28th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, November 29th
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, November 30th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Live music, evening, Cassie’s.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.