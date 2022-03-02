A series of five free programs about improving our relationship to the Earth will be offered to the public on Tuesdays, March 8 to April 5, at Christ Episcopal Church in Cody.
Each event will run 6-7:30 p.m. in the church’s Parish Hall and begin with a light supper. The program will be presented during dinner and finish with a half hour for questions and answers. The evening will end promptly at 7:30 p.m.
The programs are presented by the church’s Earth Team, which is focusing on three areas: renewable energy, recyclables and food economy – the availability of healthy, nutritious food.
“Our goal statement is to improve our environmental stewardship as a community, “ said Catharine Reinitz, leader of Earth Team. “We want to share the information we learn as the Earth Team and try to do better caring for the environment.
“We hope people come to the programs, ask questions and learn as well.”
The dates and topics are:
March 8: Luke Currin of Colorado, Founder and CEO of carbonROI and expert on reducing carbon emissions, will present ideas for environmental stewardship initiatives.
March 15: Joe Kluberton from Creative Energy in Lander will address the potential for installing solar panels to offset the energy costs on Christ Church properties and also offer some ideas for individuals to use solar power.
March 22: Jay Moody and Susan Tweit will relate their experiences landscaping with native plants and landscape projects that require little irrigation. Stephanie Rose will share her insights into the realities of her own projects.
March 29: Sidnee Everhart, a Wyoming Service Corps volunteer, will talk about seed libraries. Marshall Dominck and Reinitz will discuss designs for root cellars and the possibility of a community root cellar at the church and also address the issues of what to store, for whom and for how long.
April 5: T.B.A. Reduce, reuse, recyle in Cody, particularly with plastic and glass.
