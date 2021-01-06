Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Kenneth Beer, 64, driving under the influence of alcohol, Dec. 30
Disturbance
Report of verbal threats and arguments, taken to animal shelter, Carbon Street, Ralston, 6:32 p.m., Dec. 30.
Report of gunshots near house, Road 11, Powell, 7:14 p.m., Dec. 31.
Traffic
Vehicle slid on ice and hit a rail, no injury, County Road 3JC and WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, 11:15 p.m., Dec. 27.
Car vs. deer crash, County Road 6WX, Cody, 7:58 a.m., Dec. 28.
Driver cited for front headlight out, Yellowstone Avenue, Cody, 6:49 p.m., Dec. 29.
Vehicle vs. deer crash, US 14-16-20 E, 10:41 p.m., Dec. 30.
Truck vs. deer crash, WYO 290, Meeteetse, 8:59 a.m., Dec. 31.
Driver cited for expired registration, State Street, Meeteetse, 4:27 p.m., Dec. 31.
Driver cited for failure to stop at stop sign, US 14A and Cooper Lane E, Cody, 7:23 p.m., Dec. 31.
Driver cited for speeding and warned for expired registration, County Road 3LE, Meeteetse, 4:02 p.m., Jan. 2.
Driver cited for expired registration, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, 10:10 p.m., Jan. 2.
Car vs. deer and fence crash, no injuries, Lane 8, Powell, 11:26 p.m., Jan. 2.
Other
Drug paraphernalia found in a bag, Lane 5 and Road 6, Powell, 12:55 p.m., Dec. 27.
Air conditioning unit cover lost, Road 4, Powell, 1:18 p.m., Dec. 27.
Person broke into storage unit and stole various items, Enterprise Road, Powell, 3:18 p.m., Dec. 27.
Large black-and-white female collie running loose, returned to owner, Road 8 and Lane 9, Powell, 7:03 p.m., Dec. 28.
Request to speak to deputy about damage caused by neighbor’s cattle, County Road 1BF, Clark, 9:25 a.m., Dec. 29.
Burglar alarm activated, call completed, Sheep Mountain Lane, Cody, 7:01 p.m., Dec. 29.
Person in custody of stray chihuahua with no collar, Road 11, Powell, 11:19 a.m., Dec. 30.
Report of person dumping trash near property that had mail in it, Cactus Drive, Cody, 12:36 p.m., Dec. 30.
Caller says he woke to four extra horses in the pasture, US 14A, Cody, 7:06 a.m., Dec. 31.
Person reporting a forged check, County Road 1AF, Clark, 10:28 a.m., Dec. 31.
Request to speak to deputy about neighbor’s chickens going onto property, Osprey Road, Cody, 10:31 a.m., Dec. 31.
Three bay horses in the road, County Road 3DX and Creek Lane, Cody, 8:46 a.m., Jan. 1.
Neighbor’s dogs have killed reporting party’s chickens, Nez Perce Drive, Cody, 1: 54 p.m., Jan 1.
Horse dead in pasture, water tank dry, Boehm Road, Cody, 8:41 p.m., Jan. 2.
Claims of person fraudulently putting house for sale on Facebook, claim unfounded, Spring Road, Cody 12:47 p.m., Jan 2.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Garret Henderson, 21, probation and hold over, Dec.29
Lucila Abarca, 19, warrant, Dec. 29
Ashleigh Bachand, 20, warrant, Dec. 30
Karen Randolph, 55, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, failure to singal, no registration, failure to provide proof of insurance, Dec. 31
Joseph Jewell, 53, breach of peace, causing bodily injury to peace officer, probation violation, Jan. 1
Jason Croft, 45, criminal entry, Jan. 4
Disturbance
Lots of yelling and screaming reported, request officer assistance, 16th Street, 11:50 a.m., Dec. 28.
Traffic
Driver cited for speeding, 43 in a 30 zone, 16th Street and Rumsey Avenue, 12:02 a.m., Dec. 30.
Driver cited for no insurance, warned for no license and speeding, Gerrans Avenue, 2:16 p.m., Dec. 30.
Driver cited for speeding, 15th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 12:59 a.m., Dec. 31.
Driver cited for speeding, 54 in a 25 zone, Sheridan Avenue, 7:36 p.m., Dec. 31.
Driver cited for speeding, 48 in a 35 mph zone and driving under suspension, warned for expired registration, Big Horn Avenue and Date Street, 3:07 a.m., Jan. 1.
Driver cited for speeding, 43 in a 30 zone, Yellowstone Avenue, 3:20 p.m., Jan. 2.
Driver cited for no license and driving without insurance, Rumsey Avenue, 12:19 a.m., Jan. 3.
Driver cited for speeding, warned for window “tent,” 16th Street and Big Horn Avenue, 2:03 p.m., Jan. 3.
Vehicle hit by white Toyota Sequoia in Albertsons parking lot, 17th Street, 4:42 p.m., Jan. 3.
Other
Dead deer at Veterans Memorial Park, Lt. Childers Street, 9:51 a.m., Dec. 28.
German shorthair lost, returned to owner, Kerper Boulevard, 12:02 p.m., Dec. 28.
Missing Aussie with one blue and one brown eye, wearing Christmas and shock collar, named “Colter,” been missing for an hour, returned to owner, 6:42 p.m., Dec. 28.
Tan dog running-at-large, 26th Street, 12:16 p.m., Dec. 29.
Three dogs running-at-large in the area, Shoshone Trail South, 1:32 p.m., Dec. 29.
Man “prowling” Walmart parking lot, looking into vehicles, assistance given, Yellowstone Avenue, 8:33 a.m., Dec. 30.
Reporting party found pipes in garage, brother had been staying at address, 31st Street, Dec. 30.
Orange tabby found and brought to shelter, Newton Avenue, 3:16 p.m., Dec. 30.
Tuxedo black-and-white cat found brought to shelter, 22nd Street, 3:18 p.m., Dec. 30.
Calico cat found, brought to shelter, Bakken Avenue, 3:20 p.m., Dec. 30.
White pit mix in custody, taken to shelter, Kerper Boulevard N, 8:35 a.m., Dec. 31.
Person in lobby believes her vehicle was damaged, claim unfounded, 26th Street, 1:19 p.m., Dec. 31.
Request to trespass son, unable to assist, 31st Street, 3:14 p.m., Dec. 31.
Silver Ford Raptor stolen from residence, Olive Glenn Drive, 2:16 p.m., Jan. 1.
