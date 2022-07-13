Ashley Alexander: Cowboy Commitment, Hathaway Merit Performance
Sophie Baker: Eastside Elementary PTK, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Performance
Grace Bales: Cody Country Cattlewomen, Cody Regional Health Staff - Excellence In Science, Buffalo Bill FFA Alumni, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Performance
Sterling Banks: Rudy Sr. & Doris Jolovich Memorial, Peg Frisby Memorial Scholarship, Donald J. Livingston Commemorative Engineering Scholarship, Laura Orendorff And Helen Orendorff Math And Science Scholarship, Roger And Carolyn Kearns Engineering Scholarship
Micheal Bates: Harold E. & Irene E. Pearson Scholarship, Wyoming Outdoorsman Scholarship
Blake Beardall: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Performance
Richard Becker: UW Trustee
Cecilia Bell: Cody Regional Health Staff - Excellence In Science, KT Roes Memorial Given By The Buffalo Bill Center Of The West, Soroptimist International Of Cody Scholarship, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance, Sheridan College High Academic Achievement Scholarship
Kinley Bollinger: VFW Voice Of Democracy Essay Contest Charles Kurailt Memorial, P.E.O. Chapter D Spirit Of Cody High School Girl, Coe Memorial Given By The Cody Hospital Foundation, Valley Credit Union Of Cody, Cody Regional Health Staff - Excellence In Science, Christ Episcopal Bargain Box Outreach Mission, Sunset Elementary PTK Scholarship, Rotary Of Cody Scholarship, Peg Frisby Memorial Scholarship, Park County Farm Bureau Federation Scholarship, Shelley Simonton Memorial Scholarship, Oliver And Goldy Dawson Scholarship, R.A. And Elsie Nelson Music Activity -Talent Scholarship, Weathermon Health Sciences Scholarship, P.E.O. Muriel E. Spacht
Ella Boltz: VFW Post 2673 & Auxiliary Scholarship, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Opportunity
Anna Brenner: Aurora University Trustee Scholar, Spartan Investment Award
Bridger Brengle: Buffalo Bill FFA Alumni
Keifer Buss: UW Trustee
Dane Campbell: The Daniels Scholarship, Suny Polytechnic Academic Award
Mekenzie Clark: Cody Regional Health Staff - Excellence In Science
Brady Deming: The Daniels Foundation Scholarship
Taylor Donham: The Daniels Foundation Scholarship
Zoe Eakins: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit, UW Hathaway Performance
Allison Edwards: UW Hathaway Performance, Hathaway Merit, UW Cowboy Commitment, Wyoming Outdoor Conservation Council, Cody Outfitters And Guides Association, Livingston School PTK, Buffalo Bill FFA Alumni, Park County Commissioners, Park County Republican Women - In Honor Of Hank Coe, Wyoming Game Warden’s, P.E.O. Chapter D Lynna D. Wells Memorial, Wyoming State FFA Scholarship
Emily Egger: John Dewitt Memorial Scholarship, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance
Matthew Egger: Buswell Memorial Award, Cody Music Club
Anessa Etter: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance
Cheyanne Farmer: Cheryl Turk-Barrus Memorial Scholarship, Cowboy Commitment
Delaney Farmer: Fell-Oskins Scholarship
Boston Fernandez: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance
Bradley Fick: CHS National Honor Society, Sons Of Freedom Constitution Bee Scholarship, Sons Of The Revolution Citizenship Award, Sunset Elementary PTK Scholarship, The Daniels Scholarship, UW Trustee, Wyoming Outdoorsman Scholarship
Jackson Gail: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance
Kellon George: Fraternal Order Of Eagles Scholarship
Trace Goodwin: Buffalo Bill FFA Alumni, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance
Daniel Gorman: UW Hathaway Provisional Opportunity Scholarship, VFW Post 2673 & Auxiliary Scholarship
Tyler Grenz: Cody High School Class Of 1949 Scholarship
Josephine Griebel: Chadron NE Community Scholars Award, Chadron NE Community Scholars Award, Chadron College Susan M. Hunter Scholarship, Rotary Of Cody Scholarship, She Writes Scholarship
Maddox Growney: UW Trustee
Matthew Hall: Sons Of Freedom Constitution Bee Scholarship, CWC Bonus - Hathaway Match Scholarship, UW Hathaway Provisional Opportunity Scholarship, CWC Golf Scholarship
Kamden Harris: Bright Futures Mentoring Scholarship, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance, P.E.O. Chapter AO B.I.L. Scholarship, Soroptimist International Of Cody Scholarship, The Cody Youth Council Scholarship, Sunlight Federal Credit Union
Tayleigh Hopkin: KT Roes Memorial Given By The Buffalo Bill Center Of The West
Theodore Hull: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance
Charles Icenogle: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance
Emree Johnston: Rass & Pat Bales Memorial Scholarship, UW Cowboy Commitment
Garret Kalkowski: Peg Frisby Memorial Scholarship, Aeronautical Program Scholarship
Abigail Klessens: Eastside Elementary PTK Scholarship, Cheryl Turk-Barrus Memorial Scholarship, P.E.O. Chapter AO Woman Of Grace Scholarship, Rotary Of Cody Scholarship, Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance
Rylan Knopp: Sons Of Freedom Constitution Bee Scholarship, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance
Catherine Lovera: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance
Luis Mata: Bright Futures Mentoring Scholarship
Lillian May: Eagles Auxiliary
Sebastien Mccarty: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Opportunity, Texas A & M Kingsville In State Tuition Scholarship
Robert McMinn: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Honors
Paula Medina: Bright Futures Mentoring Scholarship, Dorothy Banks
Dustin Nichols: TCT Scholarship, UW Hathaway Performance Scholarship
Brennan Polley: Marla & Peter Wold Science & Health Science, Casper College Tbird Award, NWC Bill And Joanne Price Scholarship, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance
Ashton Powell: Michigan State University Starr Scholarship, UW Trustee
Isabell Radakovich: Michigan State University Starr Scholarship, P.E.O. Chapter D Star Scholarship, 2022 U.S. Presidentials Scholars Award, UW Trustee
Landon Rau: Christ Episcopal Bargain Box Outreach Mission, Cody Music Club, Rob Russell Memorial Scholarship, Kaiser Foundation Scholarship, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance, VFW Honor Guard Bugler Award, UW Music Talent Scholarship, Music Fee Award
Riley Roemmich: True Blue Scholarship
Gracie Shcmieser: Yellowstone Harmony Chorus Women’s, Matthias Ambrose Scholarship, R.A. And Elsie Nelson Business Scholarship, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. Of Cody And Powell Scholarship
Madeline Sorenson: Bright Futures Mentoring Scholarship, Cody Outfitters And Guides Association, Wyoming Outdoor Conservation Council, Wyoming Outdoorsman, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance
Holly Spiering: Cody UPS Store, Eagles Auxiliary, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance
Xavier Stover: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance
Carson Summers: Dorothy May And Carroll Alan Becker Scholarship, Drafting Technology Program Scholarship
Drew Trotter: Montana Tech WUE Tuition Scholarship, Paul Hiadky Football Scholarship, Montana Tech Academic Tuition Scholarship, Crossfit Cody
Janice Vance: Hubert And Elda Shoemaker Memorial Scholarship, Turnell Cattle Company Agriculture Scholarship
Jazlyn Waltari: Western University Exchange
Keanna Wentz: Music Activities Scholarship, National School Choral Award
Jonathan Williams: American Legion Spirit Of Cody High School Boy, UW Trustee
Autumn Wilson: PLNU Merit Scholarship
Nathan Wilson: Rotary Of Cody Scholarship
