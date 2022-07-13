Ashley Alexander: Cowboy Commitment, Hathaway Merit Performance

 

Sophie Baker: Eastside Elementary PTK, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Performance

 

Grace Bales: Cody Country Cattlewomen, Cody Regional Health Staff - Excellence In Science, Buffalo Bill FFA Alumni, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Performance

 

Sterling Banks: Rudy Sr. & Doris Jolovich Memorial, Peg Frisby Memorial Scholarship, Donald J. Livingston Commemorative Engineering Scholarship, Laura Orendorff And Helen Orendorff Math And Science Scholarship, Roger And Carolyn Kearns Engineering Scholarship

 

Micheal Bates: Harold E. & Irene E. Pearson Scholarship, Wyoming Outdoorsman Scholarship

 

Blake Beardall: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Performance

 

Richard Becker: UW Trustee

 

Cecilia Bell: Cody Regional Health Staff - Excellence In Science, KT Roes Memorial Given By The Buffalo Bill Center Of The West, Soroptimist International Of Cody Scholarship, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance, Sheridan College High Academic Achievement Scholarship

 

Kinley Bollinger: VFW Voice Of Democracy Essay Contest Charles Kurailt Memorial, P.E.O. Chapter D Spirit Of Cody High School Girl, Coe Memorial Given By The Cody Hospital Foundation, Valley Credit Union Of Cody, Cody Regional Health Staff - Excellence In Science, Christ Episcopal Bargain Box Outreach Mission, Sunset Elementary PTK Scholarship, Rotary Of Cody Scholarship, Peg Frisby Memorial Scholarship, Park County Farm Bureau Federation Scholarship, Shelley Simonton Memorial Scholarship, Oliver And Goldy Dawson Scholarship, R.A. And Elsie Nelson Music Activity -Talent Scholarship, Weathermon Health Sciences Scholarship, P.E.O. Muriel E. Spacht

 

Ella Boltz: VFW Post 2673 & Auxiliary Scholarship, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit  Opportunity

 

Anna Brenner: Aurora University Trustee Scholar, Spartan Investment Award

 

Bridger Brengle: Buffalo Bill FFA Alumni

 

Keifer Buss: UW Trustee

 

Dane Campbell: The Daniels Scholarship, Suny Polytechnic Academic Award 

 

Mekenzie Clark: Cody Regional Health Staff - Excellence In Science

 

Brady Deming: The Daniels Foundation Scholarship

 

Taylor Donham: The Daniels Foundation Scholarship

 

Zoe Eakins: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit, UW Hathaway Performance

 

Allison Edwards: UW Hathaway Performance, Hathaway Merit, UW Cowboy Commitment, Wyoming Outdoor Conservation Council, Cody Outfitters And Guides Association, Livingston School PTK, Buffalo Bill FFA Alumni, Park County Commissioners, Park County Republican Women - In Honor Of Hank Coe, Wyoming Game Warden’s, P.E.O. Chapter D Lynna D. Wells Memorial, Wyoming State FFA Scholarship

Emily Egger: John Dewitt Memorial Scholarship, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance

 

Matthew Egger: Buswell Memorial Award, Cody Music Club

 

Anessa Etter: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance

 

Cheyanne Farmer: Cheryl Turk-Barrus Memorial Scholarship, Cowboy Commitment 

 

Delaney Farmer: Fell-Oskins Scholarship

 

Boston Fernandez: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance

 

Bradley Fick: CHS National Honor Society, Sons Of Freedom Constitution Bee Scholarship, Sons Of The Revolution Citizenship Award, Sunset Elementary PTK Scholarship, The Daniels Scholarship, UW Trustee, Wyoming Outdoorsman Scholarship

 

Jackson Gail: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance

 

Kellon George: Fraternal Order Of Eagles Scholarship

 

Trace Goodwin: Buffalo Bill FFA Alumni, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance

 

Daniel Gorman: UW Hathaway Provisional Opportunity Scholarship, VFW Post 2673 & Auxiliary Scholarship

 

Tyler Grenz: Cody High School Class Of 1949 Scholarship

 

Josephine Griebel: Chadron NE Community Scholars Award, Chadron NE Community Scholars Award, Chadron College Susan M. Hunter Scholarship, Rotary Of Cody Scholarship, She Writes Scholarship

 

Maddox Growney: UW Trustee

 

Matthew Hall: Sons Of Freedom Constitution Bee Scholarship, CWC Bonus - Hathaway Match Scholarship, UW Hathaway Provisional Opportunity Scholarship, CWC Golf Scholarship

 

Kamden Harris: Bright Futures Mentoring Scholarship, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance, P.E.O. Chapter AO B.I.L. Scholarship, Soroptimist International Of Cody Scholarship, The Cody Youth Council Scholarship, Sunlight Federal Credit Union

 

Tayleigh Hopkin: KT Roes Memorial Given By The Buffalo Bill Center Of The West

 

Theodore Hull: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance

 

Charles Icenogle: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance

 

Emree Johnston: Rass & Pat Bales Memorial Scholarship, UW Cowboy Commitment

 

Garret Kalkowski: Peg Frisby Memorial Scholarship, Aeronautical Program Scholarship

 

Abigail Klessens: Eastside Elementary PTK Scholarship, Cheryl Turk-Barrus Memorial Scholarship, P.E.O. Chapter AO Woman Of Grace Scholarship, Rotary Of Cody Scholarship, Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance

 

Rylan Knopp: Sons Of Freedom Constitution Bee Scholarship, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance

 

Catherine Lovera: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance

 

Luis Mata: Bright Futures Mentoring Scholarship

 

Lillian May: Eagles Auxiliary

 

Sebastien Mccarty: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Opportunity, Texas A & M Kingsville In State Tuition Scholarship

 

Robert McMinn: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Honors

 

Paula Medina: Bright Futures Mentoring Scholarship, Dorothy Banks

 

Dustin Nichols: TCT Scholarship, UW Hathaway Performance Scholarship

 

Brennan Polley: Marla & Peter Wold Science & Health Science, Casper College Tbird Award, NWC Bill And Joanne Price Scholarship, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance

 

Ashton Powell: Michigan State University Starr Scholarship, UW Trustee

 

Isabell Radakovich: Michigan State University Starr Scholarship, P.E.O. Chapter D Star Scholarship, 2022 U.S. Presidentials Scholars Award, UW Trustee

 

Landon Rau: Christ Episcopal Bargain Box Outreach Mission, Cody Music Club, Rob Russell Memorial Scholarship, Kaiser Foundation Scholarship, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance, VFW Honor Guard Bugler Award, UW Music Talent Scholarship, Music Fee Award

 

Riley Roemmich: True Blue Scholarship

 

Gracie Shcmieser: Yellowstone Harmony Chorus Women’s, Matthias Ambrose Scholarship, R.A. And Elsie Nelson Business Scholarship, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. Of Cody And Powell Scholarship

 

Madeline Sorenson: Bright Futures Mentoring Scholarship, Cody Outfitters And Guides Association, Wyoming Outdoor Conservation Council, Wyoming Outdoorsman, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance

 

Holly Spiering: Cody UPS Store, Eagles Auxiliary, UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance

 

Xavier Stover: UW Cowboy Commitment, UW Hathaway Merit Performance

 

Carson Summers: Dorothy May And Carroll Alan Becker Scholarship, Drafting Technology Program Scholarship

 

Drew Trotter: Montana Tech WUE Tuition Scholarship, Paul Hiadky Football Scholarship, Montana Tech Academic Tuition Scholarship, Crossfit Cody

 

Janice Vance: Hubert And Elda Shoemaker Memorial Scholarship, Turnell Cattle Company Agriculture Scholarship

 

Jazlyn Waltari: Western University Exchange

 

Keanna Wentz: Music Activities Scholarship, National School Choral Award

 

Jonathan Williams: American Legion Spirit Of Cody High School Boy, UW Trustee

 

Autumn Wilson: PLNU Merit Scholarship

 

Nathan Wilson: Rotary Of Cody Scholarship

