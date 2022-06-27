A local author is planning to give away dozens of copies of her latest book at a book signing on Thursday at the library.
Linda Lee Cross recently published her second childrens book, “Lucky the Cow,” which is centered on the story of a cow near Yellowstone, based on her own cow Lucky on her ranch near Cody.
She said that due to the local nature of the book, she wanted to focus on sharing it with people in the area. She’ll have the chance to do just that 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Cody Library.
She plans to give 75-100 autographed books away while supplies last. She’ll be reading the new 60-page book, “Lucky the Cow.”
The book (published by Archway Publishing), shares the story of a special cow, his adventures and his role as a leader in the animal world. According to the release announcing the book, it has lots of adventure, many new friendships and even a little romance along the way.
Cross is the author of “There’s a Witch in My Dryer,” a five-star book on Amazon. She and her husband live on a sprawling ranch outside Cody. Cross loves spending time with her animals, including two goats, a lamb, Kitty the cat, a Great Pyrenees named Whiskey and, of course, Lucky the cow, who really lives on her ranch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.