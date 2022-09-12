Northwest College is welcoming two Fulbright Language Teaching Assistants for the 2022-23 academic year.
Joining NWC are Naoko Ohno from Japan, and Alejandra De la Rocha from Mexico. Ohno will be teaching courses in Japanese language, while De la Rocha will be teaching courses in Spanish.
De la Rocha is a second-language teacher in a secondary school in her native Mexico who holds a BA in English as a Second Language from Benemérita and Centenary Teacher Training School of the State of Durango, and a MA in Teaching English as a Foreign Language from the University of Guadalajara. In addition, she is the social media manager of a teacher research special interest group. She also enjoys reading and listening to music.
“I feel really grateful and excited for this opportunity of being part of the Northwest College community and I can’t wait to live this amazing experience,” said De la Rocha.
Ohno has taught Japanese, English and mathematics to students ranging from kindergarten to high school in Japan. She holds a BA in Cultural Anthropology from Nanzan University, and a MA in Applied Linguistics from Showa Women’s University. Ohno also enjoys classical music, ballet, and art.
“Learning a foreign language is a way to make friends with people all around the world and to understand each other,” Ohno said. “I believe that this will lead to world peace. I’d like to convey this through my classes.”
The Fulbright FLTA Program is sponsored by the United States Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The program is designed to develop Americans’ knowledge of foreign cultures and languages by supporting teaching assistantships in more than 30 languages at hundreds of U.S. institutions of higher education. It offers educators from over 50 countries the opportunity to develop their professional skills and gain first-hand knowledge of the U.S., its culture, and its people.
Fulbright FLTAs apply to the program through the Fulbright Commission/Foundation or U.S. Embassy in their home countries. The Institute of International
Education (IIE) arranges academic placement for most Fulbright FLTA nominees and supervises participants during their stay in the United States.
A welcome reception for Ohno and De la Rocha is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 4-6 p.m. at the NWC Intercultural House located at 565 College Drive in Powell. Admission is free and the reception is open to the public.
