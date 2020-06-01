With gardening, individuals can often have a love-hate relationship. We love the results of a beautiful garden but do not enjoy the labor, aches and pains. I will explain the importance of sharpening tools to reduce excess effort, stretches to prevent discomfort, and what clothes to wear that will shield you from the elements.
It is imperative to sharpen tools to ensure a rapid-clean cut. A clean cut will seal up faster and is less likely to admit disease compared to a messy cut from a dull tool. To prepare your tools for sharping, you will start by using steel wool or a wire brush to eliminate any debris or rust. Then use rubbing alcohol to remove any sap. Next select the appropriate file. Common grades include coarse, medium (second cut), and fine (smooth cut). After you choose your file, secure your tool in a vice.
Maintaining the original factory angle, push the file away from your body down the length of the blade. Do not push backward because it will prematurely dull your file. When done apply a light layer of lubricate such as WD-40 to the tool which will help slow down or impede any rust. When you are done always remember to wire or dip your tools in rubbing alcohol to keep disease from spreading from plant to plant. Now that your tools are ready, it is time to get dressed.
A garden hat is essential to your garden wardrobe because it offers sun protection and the strategically placed vents keep you cool and dry. Garden shirts and pants are typically light, loose, moisture-wicking, and provide UV protection. Ultraviolet protection clothing helps protect from UV rays that can lead to sunburn, speed up skin aging, and even skin cancer. You want to protect your hands with garden gloves. There are several components to choose from when considering gloves. Look for gloves that are lightweight, nimble, cool yet rugged. Last, garden shoes can make or break your day.
There are a vast assortment of comfortable boots, clogs, or other footwear for your gardening needs. When choosing footwear look for support, comfort, and something that will keep your feet dry. In addition, you can also wear a garden apron, vest, bug protection, and sunscreen. Once you’re dressed, there is one essential factor that is usually disregarded, which is to stretch.
Gardening often involves crouching, bending, and pulling that can leave you sore, or even injured. Follow these simple stretches before you start a day of digging, planting, and fun.
To make them easy to remember, the stretches refer to various garden necessities. First be like a tree. Stand with your feet shoulder width apart, raise your arms above your head and reach for the sun. Next, establish your roots. Keeping your feet shoulder length apart slowly roll your torso forward and touch the ground. Lastly, sway like a tree. Place your hands on your hips, take one step forward, allow your back foot to raise slightly off the ground. While looking forward, gently put pressure on your front foot.
These stretches will improve and elongate your spine, improve your lower back and calf muscles, enhance your flexibility, and range of motion. Now with tools sharpened, protective clothing on and completed stretches, it is time to begin your gardening.
As usual if you have questions please contact me at katherineclarkson2@gmail.com. Before I go, I would like to extend a thank you to the Park County Master Gardeners for bringing joy to people through the distribution of flowers. I am honored to be part of such a caring club and privileged to spread joy through the gift of plants.
