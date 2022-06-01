While the entire U.S. remembered those who were lost while serving their country last week, some dedicated students at Cody Middle School had been working on a special kind of project to honor some local heroes.
In the days leading up to Memorial Day Weekend, the 14 CMS students who had worked diligently every Friday morning in their enrichment class to create intricate, patriotic quilts, presented their final projects to veterans Stephen Carpenter, Jack Eckley, Aron Horvath and Patricia Murray.
The Quilts of Valor enrichment program at CMS was designed for students to make quilts for veterans in a fun environment, and gave them a chance to learn an impressive skill while honoring those who served.
“The students had various levels of experience,” retired para educator, substitute and volunteer Chris Wolf said. “They all learned to operate sewing machines and really troubleshoot problems.”
The students chose the patterns and material, then measured, cut and sewed the quilts together to prepare for the long-arm quilter.
With Covid and other scheduled activities, several students volunteered their free time to help finish the quilts.
In order to be a part of the official Quilts of Valor national program, the quilts must be a specific size, must have a label with required information and must be awarded and recorded. The quilts are presented to service members or veterans to thank them for their sacrifice and service.
“This project taught me how to open up and learn more about creativity,” CMS quilter Erica Mayhugh said. “It was a fun process and took a lot of time out of the day. The project meant a lot to me because it opened up a hobby I didn’t even know I had.”
It’s exactly what Wolf and Gretl Class, secondary gifted and talented teacher and liaison, had in mind when they put the program together.
“These students got public speaking experience, organizational experience and learned team building skills,” Class said. “Several students even came in during spring break and Christmas break to help work on the quilts.”
For Murray, who served 21 years and flew special forces into Iraq, Iran, Africa and Afghanistan plus retired as Lt. Colonel and instructor pilot for the California Air National Guard, being honored with a Quilt of Valor may have had a little extra special meaning, as daughter Carlyn helped create and present her quilt.
“I am very moved,” Patricia said. “I thoroughly enjoyed serving my country and am grateful to have this chapter in my life.”
She not only retired a decorated pilot, but earned a Master’s Degree, flew six tours of duty in the Middle East and flew with David Letterman on her first deployment out of Baghdad on Christmas Eve.
“This project taught me how to take my time when making something and how to speak in front of a crowd more easily,” Carlyn Murray said. “It means a lot to me because my mom is a veteran.”
The first semester quilt “Shining Stars” was made with over 1,124 pieces.
Two “Standing Strong” quilts were created, which were line or strip quilts made with many fabrics donated to CMS.
A third pattern, “Patriotic Cosmic Stars” was made with over 162 pieces.
“Those kids are so into it. That part touched me so much,” Patricia Murray said. “It is really emotional. I hate recognition because you feel like part of the privilege of being alive is serving other people.”
For Eckley, the quilt carried a little more emotion as well after serving his time in the military and then retiring from CMS where he taught science.
“It’s an honor, it’s humbling and I felt undeserving really,” Eckley said. “To me, it’s easier to give the honor than take it, but I loved teaching the kids and they meant at lot to me.”
CMS students Daisy Spomer, Makenzee Braswell, Deagan Horvath Katarina Black, Madeline Weed, Morgyn Dean, Sunday Schuh, Teagan Doak, Makenzee Braswell, Lily Gallagher, Molly Ryzewicz, Deacon Poley and Annavella Doney all had a big hand in making the quilts and presenting them to the veterans.
“It’s fun, but it requires patience,” Deagan Horvath said, who helped make and present a quilt to his father.
Joanne Adkins and Judy Mackie helped with the long arm quilting, while Lori Ramseier helped work with the students.
Friends and Company Quilt Shop donated materials to the enrichment program.
Paraeducator Gina Eades helped introduce the students to the Quilts of Valor project and spoke with them about her experience with the program.
“I thought this sounded like fun,” seventh-grader Ryzewicz said. “I don’t know that I am an expert quilter or anything, and it was hard finding all of the pieces and sewing it all together, but I was happy I could do something for the veterans.”
