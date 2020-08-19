Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Aug. 4, 5:53 p.m., Justice Lane. Smoke scare, investigated, 5 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 27 minutes.
Aug. 4, 7:42 p.m., 1202 17th Street. CO2 bottle leaking, turned off bottle, 4 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 8 minutes.
Aug. 5, 3:33 p.m., 1112 16th Street. Sparking power pole, stood by for city electric, 2 units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 3:55 p.m.
Aug. 5, 3:40 p.m., 719 Lindsey Lane. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 25 personnel. Time in service: 9 minutes.
Aug. 6, 3:18 p.m., 919 Cody Ave. Alarm, investigated, 3 units and 14 personnel responded. Time in service: 12 minutes.
Aug. 9, 7:11 p.m., 15 Abigail Lane. Lift assist for EMS, 4 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 34 minutes.
Aug. 10, 4:30 p.m., 1557 Road 6WX. Truck fire, extinguished, 5 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 30 minutes.
Aug. 10, 5:24 p.m., Blackburn and Big Horn. Motor vehicle accident, canceled, 4 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 10 minutes.
Aug. 13, 3:17 p.m., 16th and Sheridan. Motor vehicle accident, investigated, 1 unit and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 3:25 p.m.
Aug. 13, 3:09 p.m., 1453 Sheridan Avenue,. Two car accident, assisted EMS, 3 units and 16 personnel,. Time in service: 2 hours 19 minutes.
Aug. 13, 11 p.m., 1800 8th Street. Motor vehicle accident, spread absorbent, 4 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 11:25 p.m.
Aug. 14, 8:29 p.m., MP 111 on WYO 120 North. Grass fire, out on arrival, 5 units and 7 personnel responded. Time in service: 31 minutes.
Aug. 15, 1:59 p.m., 15 Abigail Lane. Lift assist for EMS, 2 units and 11 personnel responded. Time in service: 46 minutes.
Aug. 15, 6:14 p.m., MP 80 on WYO 120 N. Grass fire, extinguished, 5 units and 14 personnel responded. Time in service: 26 minutes.
Aug. 16, 3:53 p.m., 83 Lane 16. Grass fire, out on arrival, 5 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 40 minutes.
Aug. 16, 10:27 p.m., Central and 29th. Motor vehicle accident, investigated, 3 units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 11 minutes.
Aug. 17, 7:23 a.m., 1313 Sheridan Ave. Fire alarm, investigated, 2 units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 7 minutes.
Aug. 17, 8:01 a.m., 714 Skyline. Smell of gas, investigated, 2 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 19 minutes.
Aug. 17, 1222, 214 Yellowstone Ave. Power line sparking in tree, investigated, 3 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 23 minutes.
