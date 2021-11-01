At the next Draper Natural History Museum Lunchtime Expedition, which can be attended in person at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium or virtually via Zoom webinar, Park County Archives Curator Brian Beauvais traces the history of prospecting and mineral development in Wyoming’s Absaroka Mountains. The free talk is noon Thursday.
By the 1870s a few rugged prospectors made their way into the Absaroka Mountains to prospect for hidden riches in the rocky recesses of the high peaks. These miners were able to locate a few regions of potentially valuable minerals, and proceeded staking claims and hoping for good fortune. But as a consequence of unstable metal prices and the extreme remoteness of northwest Wyoming, the anticipated mining boom in the Absarokas never materialized, leaving the mountains east of Yellowstone largely undeveloped long after adjacent sections of the Rocky Mountains had been augmented to facilitate resource extraction.
Beauvais has a Master of Arts in history and is currently working toward a MLS degree. In addition to his archival research interests, Beauvais also loves exploring the historical geography of Park County to better understand and recount the unfrequented stories that endure throughout our local landscape.
The Draper’s Lunchtime Expeditions series of talks are supported in part by Sage Creek Ranch and the Nancy-Carroll Draper Foundation.
Those who wish to attend virtually may pre-register at us02web.zoom.us/j/84147266948?pwd=VEsrdStmdW5Zd0s3RjA3M2IzLzFLUT09. After registering they will receive a Zoom link via e-mail to use to log in and join the presentation.
