Talented with graphic design? Got a competitive spirit?
The Park County Library System invites you to compete in the logo design contest for the new seed libraries that are coming to all three of the county branch locations.
What is a seed library? It’s a place where community members can get seeds for free and learn about plants.
The Park County ones will be located in a card catalogue at each of the three branches: Cody, Powell and Meeteetse.
“We are excited to get growing and are challenging Park County’s most creative citizens to compete for the best seed library logo,” library staff said in a release.
Anyone from Park County can compete. A successful logo must be distinct, memorable, relevant, appropriate, likable and scalable from the size of a seed packet to a table banner.
Entries should effectively communicate both the Park County Library System brand and the concept of a seed library.
Logo entries are due Jan. 15, by 5 p.m. through email at severhart@parkcountylibrary.org or physical entry at the Cody Library.
There will be an anonymous public poll at each library to pick the favorite logo from Jan. 15-22.
Staff will announce the winner on Jan. 24. Look for entry forms at branches or on the website at parkcountylibrary.org.
