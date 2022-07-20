Friday, July 22
Cody
Wild West Balloon Fest, 6:20-8 a.m., Mentock Park.
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Vintage Market, 5-8 p.m., Riley Arena.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7-9 p.m., The Cody Theatre.
The Laramie Project: 10 Years Later, 7 p.m., Studio Theatre at CCPA.
Saturday, July 23
Cody
Wild West Balloon Fest, 6:20-9 a.m., Mentock Park.
Annual Elks Chili Cook-Off, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Cody Elks Lawn. Tasting starts at noon.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Parking Lot.
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Ave.
Vintage Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Riley Arena.
Red Lodge brass band Alte Kameraden plays, noon, war memorial corner of City Park. Historical Finnish and Okoberfest music.
Talk & Book Signing: American Dude Ranch, noon-2 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West Coe Auditorium.
Rally for Red Lodge, noon-11 p.m., Silver Dollar Bar. Nine live musical acts. Monies raised will be donated to the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7-9 p.m., The Cody Theatre.
The Laramie Project, 7 p.m., Studio Theatre at CCPA.
Sunday, July 24
Cody
Wild West Balloon Fest, 6:20-8 a.m., Mentock Park.
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Ave.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7-9 p.m., The Cody Theatre.
The Laramie Project: 10 Years Later, 7 p.m., Studio Theatre at CCPA.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, July 25
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Food truck festival, 5-9 p.m., Geysers.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7-9 p.m., The Cody Theatre.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, July 26
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Powell
Park County Fair, all day, Park County Fairgrounds. Free admission day.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
