Friday, July 10
Cody
Winchester Arms Collectors Association show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Riley Arena.
Wild West Spectacular, 6:30 p.m., The Cody Theatre.
Saturday, July 11
Cody
Winchester Arms Collectors Association show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Riley Arena.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Wild West Spectacular, 6:30 p.m., The Cody Theatre.
Sunday, July 12
Cody
Winchester Arms Collectors Association show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Riley Arena.
Wild West Spectacular, 6:30 p.m., The Cody Theatre.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark.
Monday, July 13
Cody
Cody Community Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Cody VFW.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, July 14
Cody
Cody Community Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Cody VFW
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
