Friday, July 10

Cody

Winchester Arms Collectors Association show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Riley Arena. 

Wild West Spectacular, 6:30 p.m., The Cody Theatre.

 

Saturday, July 11 

Cody

Winchester Arms Collectors Association show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Riley Arena. 

Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.

Wild West Spectacular, 6:30 p.m., The Cody Theatre.

 

Sunday, July 12 

Cody

Winchester Arms Collectors Association show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Riley Arena. 

Wild West Spectacular, 6:30 p.m., The Cody Theatre.

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark.

 

Monday, July 13 

Cody

Cody Community Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Cody VFW.

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

 

Tuesday, July 14

Cody

Cody Community Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.,  Cody VFW

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.