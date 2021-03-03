St. Anthony’s Catholic Church is hosting World Day of Prayer this year and one of the organizers, Debbie Boydston, said it’s a good time to bring people together.
“It’s one time where all churches come together,” she said.
The service is noon Friday and all are welcome. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and there will not be the normal luncheon after the service.
The event was last at the Catholic church in 2016.
The origins of World Day of Prayer date back to the 19th century when Christian women of United States and Canada initiated a variety of cooperative activities in support of women’s involvement in mission at home and in other parts of the world.
This year the country of Vanuatu is being represented and will be granted donations from the event.
