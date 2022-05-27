John Shaw, Financial Advisor with Legacy Financial Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC in Worland was named to the list of “Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams” published by Barron’s Magazine, a publication covering business and finance.
The list recognizes wealth advisory teams that specialize in serving individuals and families, and have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business.
The Legacy Financial Partners team was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, credentials of their team members, the resources at their disposal to serve clients well, regulatory and compliance record and revenue produced for their firm.
Legacy Financial Partners is a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC with locations across the Upper Midwest in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wyoming, Montana and Nebraska.
