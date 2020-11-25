Cody’s annual Christmas Stroll downtown Christmas celebration is on track to be quite similar to year’s past.
The event starts at 4 p.m. Saturday with an Advent service at the Silver Dollar and includes businesses opening their doors and offering treats and drinks, along with burn barrels. This year the barrels will be without marshmallows to roast on a stick and with an emphasis on masks and social distancing where necessary.
This year, the parade is scheduled to be near the end of the event. With a 7 p.m. start, the event is meant to close out the festivities, said Cody Chamber executive assistant Elizabeth Stuard.
The parade will move east on Sheridan Avenue between 9th Street to 14th Street.
The event is also the kickoff of a couple of other Chamber promotions during the season. The Stay, Shop, Win promotion starts Friday and goes through the weekend, when people, if shopping around town, will be able to drop off receipts from their local business purchases at a drop box on the chamber’s front porch. One person will win $200 in a random draw, while three people will win $100.
National Small Business Saturday is also the start of the Button Bash promotion, with this year’s button including artwork from a local artist and costing $5 to purchase.
A limited number of buttons will have winning numbers that will grant the shopper a prize.
