What to do? Take the keys to be certain there will never be an accident? Or roll the dice and hope for the best?
It’s not that black and white, of course. It never is. But that’s what it feels like as my mother approaches 92 and has an appointment to renew her license at the DMV. If she passes, the license will be good until she’s 100 years old.
The good news is, for someone nearly 92, my mother is in very good shape – both physically and mentally. She’s in a senior residential community but lives independently there. She’s in a bridge group, the origins of which go back to the early 1960s.
She’s in an investment club. She picks up bread at local bakeries and delivers it to her church so that it can be shared with local food pantries. Her wits are still intact, and if you talked with her on the phone, you’d swear you were talking to someone in their early 70s – or even younger. I often joke with friends that I expect her to outlive me.
To her credit, she has put self-imposed limits on her driving.
Only during daylight hours. Only within the suburban city she has lived in for 63 years. And only on routes she knows.
There’s no trying to find a new address using Google Maps.
But despite the adage that age is just a number, there is no denying hers is pretty high. And at her age, things start to break down. Eyesight begins to wane. Reaction times likely aren’t what they used to be. And the ability to manage a flat tire or unexpected mechanical problem with her car is likely to cause a greater level of confusion than even just a few years ago.
Those realities make me want to hide her keys and never let them again see the light of day.
But what if one of the reasons she is in such great mental and physical health at 92 is those keys? Because those keys do more than just start a car. They are also keys to independence. Keys to staying social. Keys to a life worth living.
The psychologists (or is it psychiatrists?) say that all of life is a search for meaning. I’m not sure at her age she is still searching. But she does, at this point, understand what gives her life meaning. And having her independence is a big part of it. If I take away those keys, I literally take away one of the reasons for her to live life as she knows she can.
Being healthy at 92 is a blessing and a curse. With each funeral, she says, there is a little pang of guilt that nearly all her old friends are gone, and she is still here. But because she is still here, she doesn’t want to squander that blessing. She still feels she has something more she can give to give to the world – whether that’s serving those in need, providing companionship for a friend, or giving inspiration to a youngster in his 60s that being 92 doesn’t automatically mean you can’t drive to the store and buy groceries.
Taking her keys away, intellectually, feels like the right call.
Play it safe. Keep her and others out of harm’s way. Avoid having her show up on the evening news as the senior citizen who plows into the dry cleaners when she put the car in drive rather than reverse. Or worse.
But when it comes to the meaning of life, intellectual takes don’t always prevail.
My siblings and I have gently probed about the advisability of driving at her advanced age. We’ve told her we can get her set up on Uber or Lyft so that she can still get out when she wants to. She has little comfort with – and no interest in -- riding in a stranger’s car.
Of course, she could ask one of her three children, or three grandchildren, who live in the area to help get her out to do the things she likes and needs to do. But her selflessness always prevails so she avoids such requests, never wanting to inconvenience others on her account.
And so, without keys, the alternative would be to not do her volunteer work; not be able to go to church; not be able to visit friends; and not be able to go to the grocery store when she needs something.
The alternative would be more hours stuck in her apartment. Alone. She would still have a life. But would it be a life she would be happy living? Not likely.
And if you take the independence, the social interaction, and a great deal of the meaning out of her life, you wonder if whatever longevity she still has will go right along with them.
So, it’s not black and white. But neither is it a crapshoot. The day may come when either she will put down the keys on her own, or we may have to take them. But not today. My mother, in selfless ways big and small, gave me a meaningful life that I have been blessed to live. With whatever time she has left, I’m sure as hell not going to take that away from her.
