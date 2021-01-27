Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Georgia Lande, 47, probation revocation, Jan. 20
Disturbance
Neighbor shot at another neighbor, Lane 8, Powell, Jan. 19, 3:42 p.m.
Loud boom heard, unable to locate, Cortez Road, Ralston, a.m. 19, 5:23 p.m.
Traffic
Driver cited for expired registration, WYO 120 N and Tilden Road, Cody, Jan. 17, 10:26 a.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, 11th Street and Rumsey Avenue, Cody, Jan. 17, 12:56 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, warned for expired license, Big Horn Avenue and 36th Street, Cody, Jan. 17, 2:58 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Jan. 18, 11:58 a.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, warned for no WY license, State Street and Highland Avenue, Meeteetse, Jan. 18, 4:16 p.m.
Driver warned for throwing burning substance from window, WYO 120 S, Cody, Jan. 20, 8:32 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, US 14-16-20 E, Cody, Jan. 21, 1:17 p.m.
Vehicle vs. deer crash, County Road 6WX, Cody, Jan. 21, 7:23 p.m.
Other
One dozen-plus horses running on the road, returned to owner, Bow Boulevard, Cody, Jan. 17, 12:55 p.m.
Power pole on fire, Lane 11, Powell, Jan. 17, 3:27 p.m.
Niece stealing uncle’s meds, Lane 10, Powell, Jan. 18, 9:45 a.m.
Black lab reported lost, no collar, Tuney Street, Cody, Jan. 18, 11:36 p.m.
Cows on the road, County Road 3LE and WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Jan. 19, 12:36 a.m.
Additional sign thefts reported, Road 1 and Lane 10 1/2, Powell, Jan. 19, 7:20 a.m.
Request to speak with deputy about dogs chasing cattle, Lazy J.D. Ranch Road, Cody, Jan. 19, 4:13 p.m.
Person reported as passing out in car after “shooting up,” citation issued, WYO 120 N, Clark, Jan. 19, 4:46 p.m.
Report of coat and $1,300 in cash being stolen, Cooper Lane, Cody, Jan. 20, 12:51 a.m.
Two horses lost, Road 8 1/2, Powell, Jan. 20, 11:28 a.m.
Public Works reporting several signs damaged by shotguns, Lane 9 and WYO 294, Powell, Jan. 20, 11:32 a.m.
Two stray dogs harassing livestock, unable to assist, Lane 12, Powell, Jan. 20, 12:20 p.m.
Alpaca running on the road, gone on arrival, Lane 11 1/2, Powell, Jan. 20, 2:38 p.m.
Approx. 40 cows moving westbound, returned to owner, Lane 10 and WYO 294, Powell, Jan. 20, 3:58 p.m.
Person bitten by dog, WYO 114, Powell, Jan. 20, 3:59 p.m.
Man walking in and out of store carrying cats for over an hour, gone on arrival, State Street, Meeteetse, Jan. 20 8:06 p.m.
Buckskin horse running on road, WYO 295 and Road 4, Powell, Jan. 23, 1:25 p.m.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Michael Lewis, 22, warrant, Jan. 20
Cheyenne Winsor, 25, warrant, Jan. 21
Traffic
Person believes their vehicle was hit while in Walmart parking lot, North Chugwater Drive, Jan. 18, 9:23 a.m.
Person backed into shed at Fuel Depot, Mountain View Drive, Jan. 18, 7:05 p.m.
Driver cited for careless driving, Yellowstone Avenue, Jan. 19, 12:49 p.m.
Two-car crash, no injury, no blockage, 8th Street, Jan. 19, 3:15 p.m.
Driver cited for speeding, 57 in a 20 zone, Depot Drive, Jan. 20, 7:45 a.m.
Driver cited for speeding, 44 in a 30 zone, 8th Street, Jan. 20, 11:48 a.m.
Driver cited for speeding, 60 in a 35 zone, warned for obstructed view and improper passing, Big Horn Avenue, Jan. 20, 1:27 p.m.
Driver arrested on Municipal Court warrant, Yellowstone Avenue, Jan. 20, 2:39 p.m.
Person hit the guard rail, debris in road, 13th Street and Alger Avenue, Jan. 20, 5:31 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, warned for speed, Sheridan Avenue, Jan. 21, 8:41 a.m.
Driver cited for parking issue, 12th Street and Sheridan Avenue, Jan. 21, 9:33 a.m.
Driver cited for speeding, Sheridan Avenue, Jan. 21, 11:44 a.m.
Driver cited for speeding, 47 in a 30 zone, 8th Street, Jan. 21, 11:58 a.m.
Driver cited for speeding, Yellowstone Avenue, Jan. 21, 7:56 p.m.
White GMC Yukon vs. black Acura PSX, no injury, no blockage, Heart Mountain Street, Jan. 21, 9:23 p.m.
Fender-bender, no injuries, Sheridan Avenue, Jan. 22, 10:11 a.m.
White Jeep Cherokee vs. Honda CRV with Montana plates, Yellowstone Avenue, Jan. 24, 1:44 p.m.
Other
Front door and waiting room alarm at Bennion Dental, nothing found, Big Horn Avenue, Jan. 18, 6:53 a.m.
Person being threatened by an ex who is back in town, Central Avenue, Jan. 18, 7:43 a.m.
Intrusion alarm activated at Big Horn Federal, assistance given, Stampede Avenue, Jan. 18, 12:52 p.m.
Check found hanging out of ATM, returned to owner, Sheridan Avenue, Jan. 18, 2:35 p.m.
Vehicle broken into some time last night, Davidson Avenue, Jan. 19, 1:09 p.m.
Storage unit broken into, Blackburn Avenue, Jan. 19, 5:22 p.m.
Person staying in a storage unit without permission, Blackburn Avenue, Jan. 20, 9:36 a.m.
