Friday, April 16th
Cody
Spring Home and Garden Show, noon-7 p.m., Riley Arena.
Jackalope Jump, registration begins 5 p.m., jump 6 p.m., City Park. Event benefits Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.
Saturday, April 17th
Cody
Spring Home and Garden Show, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Riley Arena.
Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.
CCAL Class: Spring Soul Flags, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cody Country Art League.
Sunday, April 18th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, April 19th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon, Cowboy Church on Southfork Road. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, April 20th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
