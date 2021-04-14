Friday, April 16th

Cody

Spring Home and Garden Show, noon-7 p.m., Riley Arena.

Jackalope Jump, registration begins 5 p.m., jump 6 p.m., City Park. Event benefits Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.

Saturday, April 17th

Cody

Spring Home and Garden Show, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Riley Arena.

Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.

CCAL Class: Spring Soul Flags, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cody Country Art League.

Sunday, April 18th

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, April 19th

Cody

Pinochle club, noon, Cowboy Church on Southfork Road. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.

One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, April 20th

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.