Concerts in the Park continues its local flavor Thursday with Beacon Hill performing for the third year in a row.
Beacon Hill has been playing together for more than 18 years. Band members include Gator Hiltz, Tim Waddell, Rusty Ballard, Scott Shaffer, Bucky Hall and new guitar player Bob Redmond.
Jesse Ballard is the sound guy.
Hall said while they weren’t on the original schedule, when other bands from outside the region backed out the band again jumped at the chance to be relief for the city’s annual summer concert series.
“We’re excited,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun and I’m glad city and sponsors do it every year.”
The popular local band generally haunts the likes of Cassie’s and the Silver Dollar Bar, often starting around 9 p.m.
“We like playing and we really enjoy playing outside,” Hall said. “It gives people with families, friends who have kids to hear us, because usually they’re home with their kids.”
The group performs a variety of cover songs – rock and country, 1950s-present – as well as some originals. He said they learn 3-5 new songs per year and retire one.
“With our new guitar player, it’s allowed Rusty Ballard to do more songs with harmonica,” Hall said. “He doesn’t always have to be lead guitar and he’s gotten to be a really good harp player.”
In addition to Redmond, Rusty Ballard plays lead guitar and harmonica, Hiltz rhythm guitar, Hall keyboard, Shaffer drums and Waddell bass, with all of the band members adding vocals.
After a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beacon Hill was the first band to return to performing in the Big Horn Basin when they held an outdoor set at Brewgards in May.
If you go
What: Beacon Hill at Concerts
in the Park
When: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Thursday
Where: City Park
Cost: Free
