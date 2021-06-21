Turning curious students into innovative thinkers, the Park County School district’s annual Camp Invention took place earlier this month at Eastside School.
The program is designed to build essential STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) skills while also boosting reading abilities. One hundred campers in grades one through six attended, the second-largest group since it began more than 12 years ago.
“It’s such a success, especially coming back after the COVID shutdown happened,” assistant director Rachel Cowger said. “The gift of this camp is it’s tied to important topics and learning targets. This allows them to learn in a hands-on, active way.”
During the week campers were split into five groups based on age, with activities modified so each could build and create at their level.
“All week long they created different pieces, trying to problem-solve different challenges presented to them,”Cowger said. “It’s been going fantastic.”
Former campers are also involved, with middle school students serving as helpers and high schoolers as counselors.
Campers rotated to different stations including:
• Duck Chuck – Campers built and tested a device to launch rubber ducks to visit famous landmarks around the world.
• SolarBots – Students make and adopt their own robotic crickets, experimenting with circuits and energy.
• Road Rally – Campers designed morphing vehicles that could travel across land, adding prototype elements for moving through air and water.
• Open Mic City – They discovered sounds waves in action by taking apart and rebuilding a wireless microphone.
Granett Deromedi, 6, enjoyed Duck Chuck the most.
“It’s fun and all the other classes launch stuff,” he said. “I used a rectangle with holes in it, a rubber band, two straws and paper to know what to do.”
Duck Chuck also was the top station for Maliea Edwards, 11.
“You get to build catapults and mine is at 45 degrees for the best trajectory,”she said. “I hope it goes far and knocks down more cups.”
It was Edwards’ first and last year in the camp, but she hopes to return next year as a middle school helper.
“When I come next year, I’d be a counselor,” she said. “I like helping people.”
Parker Christler, 8, enjoyed SolarBots, where he built a small cricket which he named Pokey.
“I gave him a little hat,” he said. “Later I built a contraction to keep him away from the spiders, aka Hexbugs, that were red.”
He built his contraption using an orange solo cup so the Hexbugs couldn’t get in.
In another challenge, campers built a device to try to launch their crickets over puddles. Christler’s included a ketchup cup and ruler.
“It didn’t go all that far,” he said. “It went the smallest out of every group.”
At the end of the week, there was a showcase where students could present their inventions to family.
“I’m excited to show people my cardboard box guitar I made and my duck catapult,” Edwards said. “Camp has been even more than I thought it would be. I thought it would be one class and you’d build one thing for everything. But it’s better than my imagination told me.”
