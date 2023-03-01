We had had a few cats in our lives, but eventually became confirmed dog people. We loved the eager-to-please, affectionate dog persona, exponentially expressed in our two Golden Retrievers.
Cats were cute and playful as kittens, but inevitably turned into independent, aloof creatures who preferred admiration to cuddles. Some cats even eschewed admiration in favor of isolation. Except at mealtime.
And then one Christmas, a friend of our son asked us to watch her 5-month-old rescue cat while she went out of town. This was the last thing we wanted to do, but the owner assured us this cat would be no trouble. We could stick her in our guest room with some food and a sandbox. She was used to isolation. Preferred it, in all probability. She was a cat.
Her name was Abby, and she stayed quietly in her room for the first day. When I looked in to make sure she had food and water, she trotted over and did a maneuver on my feet that was part nuzzle, part somersault. With gusty purrs, she patted my leg with her paw. I leaned down to pet her, noticing her fluffy black fur. And her enormous green eyes. Then I turned to go, informing her that we were dog people. But she darted between my legs, and I didn’t have the heart to close her back in.
And then she followed me.
She did that foot maneuver again. I picked her up. She purred at peak volume and launched herself in a massive snuggle under my chin. I resolutely put her down and walked downstairs. She chased after me but detoured to leap into my husband’s lap, purring loudly enough to shake his chair.
She had been in day and night lock-down in an apartment bedroom for her entire life. How did she learn such a perfect charm offensive?
Maybe she didn’t like isolation? Maybe we weren’t exclusively dog people?
We imagined that Abby was thinking, “This is my chance to have a real family.” She nuzzled me, purring and with her tiny paw reached up to pat my cheek. She nuzzled my husband, cuddling under his chin. She sat in my lap when I was on my computer; She sat in his lap to watch TV.
She earned extra points by cuddling our very indifferent and confused Golden Retriever Charlie. She nestled between his legs for a nap, and he sighed and let her snuggle.
Charlie was a huge, 110-pound golden, and not the most coordinated of the species. He didn’t fetch, couldn’t catch, couldn’t jump into our car, and had never been able to jump onto our bed. He was not thrilled that Abby could. And did. She slept between us, purring loudly all the while.
He toughed it out on the floor, and his pained eyes said, “Why in the world do we need her?” But it was becoming clear that we did.
We loved Charlie for his sweet self, foibles and all, but there was something entangling about Abby’s snuggles and gusty purrs.
So, we begged her young owner to let us keep her. Predictably, she snatched her away, saying she couldn’t possibly part with Abby. And who could blame her?
I went into mourning. My friends said, “Let’s go to the Humane Society and find you another black cat.”
And I said, “I don’t want another black cat. I want that black cat.”
But nothing more could be done, so we packed our car to head down to Palm Desert for the winter. Charlie was undoubtedly overjoyed to be the only pet in the car, but to me, our family now felt incomplete. After a couple of weeks of California sunshine, I was still missing Abby. And then one day, I opened my email to find a message from her owner.
“My mother thinks I am too young for the responsibility of a pet. Do you still want Abby?”
“Yes!” I replied in an instant, already calling the airlines to arrange for her flight.
When we picked her up, we could hear her purring. She poked her little paw through the kennel bars and touched each of us. As soon as we got home, we let her out, and she swirled around our legs purring and nuzzling. Charlie looked at us in horror, probably thinking, “How did she ever find us down here?”
The vet told us that coyotes were multiplying in the area, and if we didn’t want our hearts broken, Abby should be an indoor cat. But her natural instincts led her to a lifetime of escape attempts. When she did manage to get out, Charlie ran interference by blocking our path to her. Clearly, he was telegraphing, “Go Abby, go!” But to his dismay, she always came back. And we redoubled our efforts to guard the exits.
Whenever we went out, she was at the door to greet us on our return. And if she considered that we had stayed away too long, she would race to her cat tree and violently scratch. She never once touched furniture or people with her claws, although it is possible that she once swiped Charlie. After we lost him many years ago, she sniffed his collar at length. Then she amplified her affections to console us.
Over the years, friend after friend has said, “Abby cannot be a cat because I don’t like cats.” One cat-averse house guest told us that when he lay down to read a book, she got on his chest between the book and his face, gazed into his eyes and purred at high throttle. He was so enchanted that he put the book down and announced, “She is not a cat. She is a purring dog.” Then he threatened to put her in his suitcase when he left.
She would come when called, she would occasionally fetch, but it was her desire to be present wherever we were that handcuffed our hearts.
Last month, the vet told us that she had advanced liver cancer, and only a few weeks left. She had grown thinner and weaker, but her flamboyant purr was undiminished. We had many precious moments with her in the next weeks. She divided her time between us, snuggling half the night on Jerry’s chest, and half the night on my pillow like a crown above my head.
And then she was gone, leaving the space you would imagine in our hearts. In every room in our house, we see her still on all her favorite perches, and I am sure we always will.
Our daughter wants us to choose a new kitten, but we both believe that Abby chose us. And therein lay the magic.
Story Series: Anyone can write
Nearly 40 years in the business have taught me that readers are bombarded and overwhelmed with facts. What we long for, though, is meaning and a connection at a deeper and more universal level.
And that's why the Cody Enterprise will be running, from time to time, stories from students who are in my writing class, which I've been teaching for the past 10 years in Portland, Ore.
I take great satisfaction in helping so-called non-writers find and write stories from their lives and experiences. I remind them if they follow their hearts, they will discover they are storytellers.
Tom Hallman Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.