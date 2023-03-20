During the summers in the 1920s, dozens of girls and boys would ride from the east coast to Cody in private Pullman railroad cars, accompanied by chaperones from Valley Ranch.
“They traveled as one big party,” some 30 to 40 children, said Brian Beauvais, curator of the Park County Archives. “It was a chance to get to know each other.
“Without the railroad station in Cody, there would have been no Valley Ranch.”
Once in town, the campers would patronize local clothing stores and transform themselves from “posh urbanites to real Western cowboys,” he said. The store owners, instead of charging the kids, would send the bills to the ranch, which would forward them to the parents.
“Part of the fun was dressing Western, getting a new wardrobe and playing cowboy for the summer,” Beauvais added.
Their summer included 40-day pack trips into Yellowstone National Park and thanks to the photographs taken by the “child wranglers” and the guides, there’s a visual record of their experiences and the park’s backcountry in six scrapbooks at the archives, he said.
Some of these rare images illustrated the program Beauvais gave during the first Cody Culture Club gathering of 2023 in January.
Backcountry visits comprise a “rare and seldom-documented activity,” said Beauvais, noting that only 2% of the park’s visitors wander 200 yards from the road.
Dude ranching, he said, exerted
an important influence on Cody and how it presented itself to the world. Beauvais described Valley as “one of the premier dude ranches in the country” in the early 20th century.
It was a visitor from New York City, Irving “Larry” Larom, who co-founded Valley. He had come to Cody in 1910 after seeing the Buffalo Bill Wild West show, staying on the upper South Fork at Jim McLaughlin’s Valley Home Ranch — “a crude assemblage of log cabins,” Beauvais said.
Some two decades earlier, Jim McLaughlin had ventured from Pennsylvania to Wyoming and trapped in Sunlight Basin and on the North Fork.
Lonely, McLaughlin joined a “matrimonial club” — “the frontier version of Tinder,” in Beauvais’s words — and through it met and married Miss Virginia Thompson. As a hunting guide, she became known as “Buckskin Jenny.”
When the McLaughlins realized people liked to experience the Wyoming mountains, they started informally to take in guests, some of whom did ranch chores. Citing an 1890 census, Beauvais said that “wealthy Europeans were hanging out there.”
Another visitor to Home Ranch was Winthrop Brooks, a Brooks Brothers heir and Larom’s classmate at Princeton University. Together they purchased the McLaughlins’ ranch in 1915 as a “business venture to cater to the recreational needs of their social circle back East,” Beauvais said, to escape the city heat and avoid World War I.
“It was a see-America-first movement to bring people to the middle of nowhere, Wyoming,” he said. The partners kept a few cattle “for authenticity’s sake” and used “‘summering’ as a verb.”
Their first chore was to fix up the place, building cabins in a cottonwood grove and installing a pool and tennis court. When Brooks’ attention turned to the family business, he sold out to Larom.
The ranch hired an agent in the East to vet and recruit prep school boys, checking their families’ bank and social references and conducting interviews. He promoted the ranch experience as a “great opportunity to get rid of your kid for the entire summer,” Beauvais said. The cost was $400, which translates to $7,000 today.
In 1920, Larom introduced pack trips to Yellowstone for children, starting from the North Fork and ending up in Jackson. The campers went through an orientation on the North Fork — the girls at Elk Fork, the boys at Pagoda Creek — where they became familiar with sleeping in tents and riding horses.
They traveled to the East Entrance and up Sylvan Pass via the corkscrew bridge built in 1919 and camped at Sylvan Lake, where there once was a lodge and ranger station, Beauvais said. They next camped by Indian Pond and then traveled north to Hayden Valley on the Howard Eaton Trail, an option for horseback riders to avoid vehicles. It was removed in 1970 to protect sensitive areas.
Wagons hauled the supplies, “which had to be ordered in advance,” he said. “The amount of work and planning [by the ranch] is truly impressive.”
Transporting the wagons, guides, staff, chaperones and campers required 100 saddle horses and teams. The days weren’t long, because “the point of the trip wasn’t to punish children,” Beauvais said. They rendezvoused at pre-arranged sites to camp and eat.
“One of the big themes was to teach the kids to be responsible,” he said, so they washed their laundry in pails and dishes in the rivers. “The kids returned year after year. The children put on a new identity.”
Starting with the loss of disposable income due to the 1929 crash, guest numbers began to decline, and the boys and girls were combined in one group. Although the summer camps ended in 1943, the ranch kept taking dudes. Lack of demand ended the pack trips in 1964.
“The 1920s were their heyday,” Beauvais said, “but the big pack trips that Valley Ranch operated are kind of a thing of the past.”
