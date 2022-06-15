Eight teachers and staff members retired from the Cody School District this year with more than 20 years of service.
Lonna Krebes
CHS Bookkeeper
32 years
How did you come to work for the Cody School District?
I volunteered in my kids’ elementary classes at Livingston School. A para job came available and some teachers I worked with told me to apply.
What positions have you held in the Cody School District?
I worked as a para for two years and a secretary job opened at Livingston School, and I got my dream job. I worked there for 29 1/2 years. The bookkeeper job at the high school opened around Christmas and I started there in January. I have worked at CHS for 2 1/2 years. Thirty-two years have gone by in a flash!
What have you enjoyed the most?
Getting to know the new students, parents and staff each year.
What will you miss?
So much! From my time at the elementary school – hugs, notes, the funny things kids say, a beautiful day of playground duty (I think there were three? Ha, ha). From my time at CHS – walking in and hearing the band practicing, standing together to say the pledge every morning, seeing kids I had at Livingston School as high school students, homecoming fun, working at the school that I graduated from and Popcorn Friday! I will miss all of the wonderful people I worked with over the years and all of the many students who have touched my life.
What are your plans for retirement?
I plan on traveling to see family, watching our grandkids’ sports and having flexibility to go and do something spur of the moment! I know a great place to sub if I find myself with time on my hands!
Marti Gorman
CHS English teacher
31 years
Why did you get into teaching?
Mostly because I love to learn. I became an English teacher because I am fascinated by the story behind everything and everyone.
What positions have you held in the Cody School District?
I taught one year at the old junior high school, 24 years at the middle school and four at CHS. I also taught four years in Meeteetse and one in Big Piney.
What have you enjoyed the most during your career?
Kids – No two kids have the same story, and kids change all the time, so there is never a dull moment.
What will you miss?
Kids!
Terri Hansen
CHS Admin Assistant
29 years
How did you come to work for the Cody School District?
I started substituting in school offices in 1991 and I worked sporting events too.
What positions have you held in the Cody School District?
I started working in the high school guidance office in 1992 and then was asked to work there full time in 1993. I implemented bringing graduation duties to the guidance office, as I was much more accessible than teachers. So I have continued to organize and handle graduation for the past 28 years. Four years later Keith Francik, my supervisor, moved to main office and took me with him. There I started doing all of the data processing, announcements and various other jobs plus still handling certain guidance office duties. I became Dave Treicks’ secretary, retained data processing and acquired a few more duties. I have worked for six principals!
What have you enjoyed the most?
Everyday was rewarding – seeing the students, getting to know them, helping them with scholarships or something else they needed.
What will you miss?
I will miss seeing the students grow and mature into young adults, the smiles and tears, getting hugs and laughs! I am thankful for all the people, parents, students and coworkers I have met over all the years to help train and nurture me, to make me a better person. Thank you all.
What are your plans for retirement?
I will be an entrepreneur of a new life! Gardening, working in my son’s vineyard with his wife and little ones, learning how to freeze dry foods with my other daughter-in-law and son. And most of all being with my family, two sons, two daughters-in-law and six beautiful grandchildren! I am very blessed to say the least!
Larry Munari
CHS/Livingston Music Teacher
25 years
Why did you get into teaching?
Many of the most influential people in my life were teachers. I felt perhaps I could also become one of those that would make a difference in young people’s lives. I have always loved learning, and find it very enriching to be alongside others as they learn and grow into the person they were meant to be.
What positions have you held in the Cody School District?
I was the choral music teacher at Cody High School from 1997 to 2021 (24 years) and this year I have served at Livingston Elementary School as the music specialist. I also enjoyed teaching Beginning Guitar at the high school for eight years.
What have you enjoyed the most during your career?
I have enjoyed very much challenging and directing music groups to be the best they can be. Also, after students have graduated and moved away, when I see them again some of them tell me how much they now, even more, appreciate their school experiences. It is fantastic to see them and hear about their successes, and especially heart warming to hear that they felt their educational experience with me laid positive groundwork for those future successes.
What will you miss?
I will certainly miss the students. I plan to remain in the Cody community where I can continue to watch them flourish.
What are your plans for retirement?
I do not currently have any big plans. I don’t even like to call it “retirement!” I am going to keep busy with other opportunities. My wife and I plan to stay in the Cody community and continue to direct the Cody Community Choir. We are also very active in our church and on the music team there. I will be able to do volunteer work that I have not been able to do in the past. I will increase the number of my private lessons as I have often had to turn away many requests. I am also interested in gaining more expertise in the repair and tuning of pianos, as that is becoming a needed service in our area. And, OK, I had better be honest – I might do a little more fishing!
Melanie Schurman
Livingston second grade teacher
25 years
Why did you get into teaching?
Back in 1979 when I graduated from high school, becoming an elementary teacher was a simple career choice. I love kids. I have always loved kids. I was always the neighborhood kid taking care of and watching over the younger ones, and I didn’t mind. Teaching was also a sensible career choice because I wanted to be a mom. This was a profession that worked well with being a mom. What started out as a simple choice, became so much more. I was a better mom because I was a teacher and knew just what to do to help and support my daughter, Katy. I was a better teacher because I was a mom. You have so much empathy. Your heart guides you. You think, “What if this were my child? What would I want? How would I want this to be handled for her? What would I expect from the teacher?” This notion has driven me to always give my best.
I also had a couple of outstanding teachers while in graduate school at Chadron State College, in Chadron, Neb. The two most influential were Dr. Charlene Coates and Dr. Roger Wess. I admired them. They not only provided the modeling for the methods of teaching that I later adapted into my own classroom, they taught with heart! They cared about you. You felt it. You knew it. Charlene Coates was my mentor for reading and writing. Dr. Roger Wess was my mentor for math and science. I will always be grateful.
What positions have you held in the Cody School District?
I began as a Reading Specialist, teaching Supportive Reading groups to both Sunset School and Livingston School. This was difficult to manage and I almost left the Cody schools to accept a position in Omaha, Neb. However, right as I was about to leave for my trip to Nebraska, I got a phone call from Betsy Sell, letting me know that the School Board had voted to hire another Reading Specialist. This would mean I would be in just one school, full time, rather than trying to stretch myself between two. The timing couldn’t have been better. I stayed. I am so thankful that I did, because teaching at Park 6 has been a blessing.
After the first year, I became a full time Reading Specialist at Livingston Elementary. Under Tom Cook, I enjoyed the freedom to expand my teaching into some enrichment groups as well as continuing to teach Supportive Reading. I began an after school “Writer’s Club.” We started a school newspaper. Trying to help with state tests, such as PAWS, I pushed my way into classrooms, modeling book groups and supporting all levels of readers with the guidance of written responses. The position turned into a Literacy Coach. I worked primarily with teachers then, modeling methods for reading and writing. This was very satisfying work, but I missed having my own group of kids. I went back into the classroom for the 2009-2010 school year. I have taught second graders ever since.
What have you enjoyed the most during your career?
I know I was influential in helping to develop readers, thinkers and writers. In order to be a strong writer, you have to be a strong reader. Likewise, you are a better reader if you write. Even when young, when readers write, they practice the phonetics and codes of spelling ... the orthographics. This helps solidify things when they read. They are better equipped to read and decode the letters/sounds/words that they have been using during the process of writing. When writers write, they have a purpose in mind. They have to focus on what message they want to leave the readers of their story with. This makes them better readers. Since they have been writing with intent in mind, they will better understand the author’s intent as they are reading. It’s a wonderful cycle of learning. This is my passion. I enjoyed teaching all groups and levels of reading ... because it is so important. I always did so with empathy and heart. For elementary kids, confidence is so fragile, keeping their confidence in mind was vital. I enjoyed empowering readers with the ownership that came in book groups. The kids themselves decided the important questions to bring to group members for discussion. With guidance, they found well written passages, with writing moves that could be discussed and emulated into their own writing. They decided which vocabulary words were necessary to look up and bring to the attention of the other group members. I feel proud that I used methods meant to empower readers with choice and ownership. These methods elevated their own thinking, and likewise elevated their confidence and continuance into becoming a lifelong reader. In my room, reading was social. Readers were thinkers, sharing their questions, sharing their thoughts with each other. Language skills flourish. Reading skills flourish. Writing skills flourish. I look back with confidence.
Helping the struggling reader was also a passion. I credit the University of Nebraska and my time in the Reading Specialist program for my ability. I credit Park 6 for bringing Slingerland and Letters Training to Cody. Understanding the complexities of the encoding/decoding processes, and finding the best methods to help kids that struggle was a constant urgency and reason for study. There is no greater pleasure than seeing a struggling reader begin to thrive. All the extra hours were worth it.
What will you miss?
I will miss the kids, first and foremost. I will miss the fun I have had ... being the Grinch for our “Who Parties,” getting ready for and hosting “The Spooktacular Jamboree,” studying rocks, making glue ... the list goes on. I have had a wonderful career and I will always be grateful to Park 6 for allowing autonomy within the classroom. Being able to utilize my strengths, teaching the curriculum in methods I had learned, helped my students to flourish and helped me to shine as an educator. Autonomy is a powerful word. This is why we continue learning. We want to shine in our profession.
What are your plans for retirement?
I plan to write! I will write because I love it. I will write because I will finally have the time. I will write because I have stories that need to be put to paper. I need to exercise my writing muscle because this is how I will enter the next chapter of my life. I also intend to tutor. Tutoring in reading and writing is in the plan. Last, but not least, I want to stay connected to Livy life! I love the teachers, the kids, the families, Mrs. Lewis. Helping out will make me very happy.
Angie Page
Superintendent Administrative Assistant
24 years
How did you come to work for the Cody School District?
I had applied for what I thought was a middle school secretary job. But when it came time to be interviewed I was confused as to why I was interviewing with the Superintendent of Schools. When he asked me what I was looking for in a job, I told him my family came first. To which he replied “that’s what we’re in the business for!”
What positions have you held in the Cody School District?
The same one for almost 24 years...Executive Assistant to the Superintendent and School Board.
What have you enjoyed the most?
A multitude of great staff and co-workers. And some of the most genuine friendships I could ask for.
What will you miss?
Playing practical jokes and pestering co-workers.
What are your plans for retirement?
Enjoying each day to the fullest!
Laurie Harrison
CMS Administrative Assistant
23 years
How did you come to work for the Cody School District?
I have worked for Cody School District for 23 years
What positions have you held in the Cody School District?
My first year working for the district was at Cody High School as the Media Center paraeducator. After one year at the high school I transferred to Cody Middle School and worked as the Principal Administrator Assistant for the next 22 years.
What have you enjoyed the most?
I have enjoyed getting to know some wonderful people including co-workers, students and their families.
What will you miss?
I will miss our Cody Middle School staff (current and past). I call them my CMS family.
What are your plans for retirement?
My retirement plan is to discover what the “rest of my life “ will look like aside my wonderful husband Bruce. Lots of outdoor adventures trips for sure, as well as entertaining and visiting the grandkids.
(Antony Fink retired as CHS Career/Technical Education Teacher after 21 years but declined to participate.)
