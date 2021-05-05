Friday, May 7th
Cody
Park and Pancake breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Cody Chamber of Commerce.
East Entrance opens, 8 a.m., Yellowstone National Park.
Exhibition opening: Eight Seconds, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Horse sale video preview, all day, The Irma.
Shredding day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cody Chamber of Commerce.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Ralston
Ranch Horse Competition and sale preview, starts 1 p.m., Jake Clark’s Arena.
Saturday, May 8th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot.
Horsin’ Around Cody, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown.
Mother’s Day dinner and show, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 7 show, The Irma.
Ralston
Horse Sale Meet and Greet at Horse Sale Stalls, 8 a.m., Jake Clark’s Arena.
Horse sale, 1 p.m., outside The Irma..
Sunday, May 9th
Cody
Parks Day Cocktail Reception, 5:30-7 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West in the John Bunker Sands Gallery. Cost is $15 per person, reservations required (casual dress). Call (307) 587-2777 to reserve.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, May 10th
Cody
Cody Community Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., VFW Hall.
National Parks Day Luncheon, 11 a.m., Holiday Inn.
Pinochle club, noon, Cowboy Church on Southfork Road. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, May 11th
Cody
Cody Community Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., VFW Hall.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
