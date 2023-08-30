The Draper Natural History Museum recently hosted Jason Schein, paleontologist, educator and founding executive director of the Elevation Science Institute, who delivered a presentation titled “Dinosaur Paleontology of the Bighorn Basin.”
The organization educates through public outreach and immersion and shares the experience of digging up dinosaurs by bringing “people from all over the world to help us find and dig up dinosaurs here in the basin.”
Schein explored the history of paleontology in the Bighorn Basin and indicated that “it was only in 1842 that we first started thinking about the concept of a dinosaur.” He also shared that the “first dinosaur remains ever found in North America were found . . . at the confluence of the Judith River and the Yellowstone” in Montana.
The first paleontological expedition in the Bighorn Basin didn’t occur until 1884 and was led by Walter Berryman Scott and Henry Fairfield Osborn. Later, Scott’s students, William J. Sinclair and Walter Granger would “establish the Bighorn Basin to be a very prolific area for fossils,” and create the extensive history of excavations in the area.
The Bighorn Basin is a natural laboratory and is important for research on dinosaurs because there is a consistent record of sedimentation for at least 500 million years. About 70 million years ago, the Pacific Plate “crashed into North America and forced up all the mountains” that created the Bighorn Basin. The convergence of these two events provided the wealth of fossil findings in the area.
All of the land that Schein works on is land that belongs to the Bureau of Land Management. Secrecy surrounds the multiple excavations and digs that occur regularly in the state to prevent the public from possessing and transporting fossils or engaging in fossil poaching and, instead, create an opportunity for the scientific community to share knowledge about the origins of the dinosaur species in this area.
Attendees showed special interest in the Mother’s Day Quarry, a dinosaur-bearing bone bed located within the Morrison Formation at the base of the Pryor Mountains, where more than 2,500 dinosaur bones and skin fragments have been excavated, most from a single Sauropod species known as Diplodocus, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
The species is significant for its long neck and tail, small head, and a massive body that weighed about 30 tons, although it was one of the smaller dinosaurs.
A juvenile skull from the species was reported to have been found in the area and is “one of the best preserved, and smallest, skulls found to date” in the Mother’s Day Quarry. The find is significant because the juvenile skull contained more teeth than an adult skull and were shaped differently.
“This strongly suggests that over its lifetime, Diplodocus modified its diet, focusing on certain vegetation when young, and switching to different vegetation as an adult.”
Evidence was also found of the juvenile Allosauras, which is “100% unique to the Bighorn Basin.” Another significant Bighorn Basin discovery was “completely revolutionary to paleontology. Deinonychus was a dinosaur found in 1969 that proved a link between dinosaurs and birds” and helped to provide compelling evidence for migration routes of certain species of dinosaurs.
Attendees were also curious about the percentage of females who are paleontologists. Schein clarified that about 20 years ago, only about 20% were female. The number of female paleontologists has increased to about 50% in this decade.
The Draper Natural History Museum is an integral part of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and contains multiple exhibits that highlight the ecology and natural history of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, according to its website. Many natural specimens can be viewed there along with programs about the area.
The presentation can be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEmsSDjF0X4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.