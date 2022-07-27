When Gary Cooper, owner of Gary Cooper Performance Horses, meets a horse for the first time, he tries to understand its mind, crawling deep into its psychology, to figure out the horse’s correct vocation.
“Part of understanding that psychology is being a horseman,” Cooper said. “I’ll get young horses that are genetically bred for a specific discipline ... but we get inside his head, find out what he likes to do and work to enhance that talent and desire.”
This credo helped Cooper turn Lookin Frosty, a 10-year-old palomino gelding, into a 2022 Ranching Heritage Challenge American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) World Champion in June at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla.
Cooper rode Lookin Frosty in the 7-year-old and up working ranch horse class and competed in six different events, including reining, cutting, cow work, ranch riding, ranch trail and ranch conformation, which looks at the structural correctness, balance and functional ability of a horse to perform ranch work.
Lookin Frosty is owned by CJ Fair and John Wolfe of Powell. They came to Cooper in 2019 and had prior experience showing in the Central Montana Reined Cowhorse Association as a 3-, 4- and 5-year-old.
“Frosty came to our barn as a big, strong, hard-stopping horse with a lot of cow sense but also a lot of anxiety from the pressures of showing,” Cooper said.
As a rein cow horse, Lookin Frosty and his rider were tested for their ability to work cattle, but Cooper explained that after years of showing, the external stimuli such as the cracking of the gate to release the cow, was causing Lookin Frosty anxiety.
“Horses don’t have big egos,” Cooper said. “They don’t know what their worth is ... but I have to ride for the horse and where their interests lie.”
Cooper also keeps the interests of the owner in mind. Lookin Frosty’s owners wanted to win a world championship, so they gave Cooper rein to work with the palomino to accomplish that goal.
Initially, Cooper wasn’t sure if a championship was attainable for Lookin Frosty due to his arena anxieties, but it became a possibility when Cooper found the AQHA ranching event.
“It was my job to figure out what discipline would suit him and to develop a program to get him there,” Cooper said.
The first step was to desensitize the horse from the external stimuli that was causing him anxiety. So Cooper entered him into parades and the Cody Nite Rodeo to help. Eventually, Cooper found that ranch work suited Lookin Frosty the most.
“The low-stress events helped with his arena anxiety and helped with his confidence,” he said.
Cooper gives credit to the owners for allowing him to take things slowly with the horse.
“We spent years developing Frosty into a relaxed, confident, bridle horse that could show successfully in the ranch versatility events,” he said. “You just do your best and winning comes when it happens, when the stars line up.”
Cooper also gives credit to the AQHA for creating a program that allows the average horse owner to compete.
“With this competition, owners of the $15,000 to $20,000 horse can go show,” Cooper said. “It allows riders to compete against people of similar skill level and horses to compete against horses of similar skill level.”
At the end of the day though, these competitions are more about seeing his clients and their horses succeed.
“Our motto is helping horses one owner at a time,” Cooper said. “And what motivates me is seeing those clients succeed.”
Cooper will continue working with Lookin Frosty and every other horse and client that crosses his path.
“There’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears as a horse trainer,” said Sherrie Frame, event coordinator at Gary Cooper Performance Horses. “And the shows are 1% of the job. Gary is in the barn alone most of the time, going to work riding these horses all day, every day.”
For more information on horsemanship clinics and other services offered by Gary Cooper Performance Horses, visit wyomingperformancehorses.com/.
