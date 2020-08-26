The BLM will hold an online wild horse and burro adoption event Sept. 1–8, featuring more than 50 wild horses and burros gentled by inmate trainers at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton.
The adoption will be coordinated through the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Online Corral at wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/. Animals adopted will be available for pick up on or about October 1 from Cheyenne and Riverton; Reno, Nev.; Pauls Valley, Okla.; and Ewing, Ill.
“Without the annual spring adoption this year, these animals have benefited from all the extra time with their trainers,” said Scott Fluer, BLM program specialist for the Wyoming Honor Farm. “They’re ready to continue their training and many will make excellent pleasure, show or work horses.”
About 42 horses and nine burros were selected for this online adoption. The majority of the horses are saddle-started and the burros are pack-saddle trained. The horses come from herd management areas throughout Wyoming.
Prior to the adoption, complete an online application, browse the individual animal profiles and learn more about the rules and requirements for adopting a wild horse or burro at wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/. Animal bids start at $125.
For more than 30 years, the Honor Farm has shared the BLM’s commitment to place excess wild horses and burros into private care to maintain healthy animals on healthy, productive public rangelands.
BLM said the program is a win-win situation for all involved. Inmates who are released after working in this program have a greater chance to succeed in the outside world; adoptions help the BLM manage wild horse populations on public lands; and, finally, adopters find good horses and horses find good homes.
To learn more about the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program and adopting a Wyoming wild horse, visit BLM.GOV/WHB or contact the national information center at (866) 468-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov.
