The Carbon County Arts Guild is hosting two nex exhibits through Oct. 29. The Stillwater Society will be featured in the Main Gallery and the Beartooth Plein Air Society in the North Gallery.
The Stillwater Society Exhibition will include works by artists Mary Blain, Mary Lee Darby, Elliott Eaton, Jackie Inman, Jerry Inman, Nellie Israel, Elizabeth LaRowe, Diana Mysse, Denney NeVille, Dorci Newman-Tremblay, Jacquie Pritting Kittson, Carolyn Thayer, and Robert Tompkins.
The Beartooth Plein Air Society Exhibition will include works by Linda Franson, Dolly Frerichs, Carol Hartman, David Kewitt, Elizabeth LaRowe, Helen Mackay, Dorci Newman-Tremblay, Janice Polzin, Stephanie Rose, Shirley Shirley, and James Vincent.
