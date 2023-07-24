In our family, it was an expectation that we would be married by the age of 23. My middle sister was 25 and had not found Mr. Right so she took off for LA in her new baby blue Pinto. Beautiful, young, and ready to spread her wings.
We were living in Cambridge Ma. when she came to visit us two years later. We chattered on over wine while showing her the sights of the Boston area. I asked her if anyone interesting had come into her life. She mentioned a super sporty widower who had one young child and another widower who had a big black Mercedes, and had taken her to church a few times. That was in October 1975. By April she was getting married to the man with the Mercedes and the wedding date was that June. We knew very little about Tom except that he had a Mercedes, he worked for Mattel and was half Indian (dot not feather) on his mother’s side. We were generational Episcopalians, and they were getting married in the Catholic church.
When our southern belle Grandmother flew in for the wedding, my mom carefully told her that the wedding would be a Catholic service. This was heresy in her world, and it took two of my dad’s Scotch old-fashioneds to calm her down. She settled into the club chair and made peace with the fact that a crucifix with a dead Jesus would be hanging over the altar raining down blessings on her granddaughter and the groom.
Tom’s mom flew in from London for the festivities. She was a whisp of a woman and so I helped her up the cathedral stairs for the rehearsal.
She grabbed my arm. “Dearie, you will have to help me with what I should do inside the church as we are the Church of England.”
“Really? Susie said Tom was Catholic so that is why they are getting married here.”
She laughed, “Oh no dear, I wonder why she thinks that.”
The morning of the wedding, I was in my bridesmaid dress crying in the bathroom. Mom came in and gave me a hug. She said she was also upset but that we needed to give Susie her day and to be strong. The wedding went off without a hitch, they danced to “You Are the Sunshine of my Life,” and in a fanfare of waves they took off for their honeymoon in the big black Mercedes. What could possibly go wrong?
We knew he had previously been married to a teacher in LA, but that she had died. I asked if she was sick, and Susie replied in her typical lilting voice “She had asthma and then got hit by a truck.”
“So, what happened?” I asked. She said Tom brought her back to their apartment and tried to help her, but she died before the ambulance got there.
His wife had owned the large art deco apartment building in Santa Monica where they were living. Her family owned some hotels in Texas and had helped her purchase the building which was now Tom and Susie’s. Susie also wore the first wife’s jewelry including her Rolex watch. Some of the jewelry looked antique, and I asked her if the first wife’s family wanted it back. She said that they called Tom occasionally and asked for some things but that he was not sending them anything and certainly not giving them a piece of the apartment as the money had been a gift to his wife without a contract.
Two little boys came along, and Susie decided they should move north to the Bay area to be near family. With both sisters, my parents and in-laws all in the same city, we came to spend time more often. When we would come to visit, more and more of his story became questionable. I remember one night gathered around my parents’ TV. We were enjoying wine and watching “Mrs. Miniver.” Out of the blue Tom started reminiscing about standing on rooftops with his mates and watching the British spitfires overhead. My mom looked at my dad; this placed Tom far closer to their age than Susie’s and a full 12 years older than previously stated. When asked for more information about his wartime experiences, he changed the subject.
August meant spending time as an extended tribe at my parents’ beach house in San Diego. Tom usually did not come as he had to work or travel, and he did not seem to enjoy too much “forced family fun.”
His mom would come from England and stay with them for months at a time and Susie loved that because “Tom is nicer when Granny is here.” By this time, she had three boys and an elegant home on property, so the help was welcomed. Tom traveled a lot for whatever he did for a living. Susie also liked that, as she said it released his tension to get away from home and the kids.
During this time, my younger sister got divorced. Her husband left her citing incompatibility and referred to her sexually as a refrigerator. She shared that remark over cocktails and Susie in a rare moment of honesty said, “Tom says the same thing about me.” She also said she felt guilty as she had given her whole heart to the baby boy, Stevie. She named him after our father who had left our family when we were young. Susie was his favorite; he called her Junie for Junior, and she never got over his leaving us. But, then again, neither have I.
My sisters and I were trustees for a family friend’s estate, and so we got together once a year to go over the financials and make decisions. We usually did it at one of our homes, but Mom had mentioned that Susie was looking particularly tired and was losing weight that she could not afford to lose. So, I suggested we all fly to Phoenix and stay at a resort hotel to do the estate paperwork. We had not been alone together without kids in years. Annie and I are chatterboxes but not Susie. She is more close-mouthed. We ordered a pitcher of margaritas. Who knew that would be the key to unlocking our sister?
We listened in the privacy of the cabana as — very slowly but then more confidently — Susie shared some of the intimacies of her life with Tom. He had some sexual ideas that were foreign to all three of us. But more importantly, Tom was abusive and threatened her with a screwdriver and a knife on different occasions. He had also threatened to take the boys. The Rolex watch was missing as was some of her jewelry, and he was drinking a lot. She discovered he had made some poor investments and said she was consulting an attorney about leaving him.
Susie has always seen her world through rose-colored glasses and so we embraced her with tears and congratulated her for seeing things clearly. She did not want the boys to see his abuse, and she did not always know what would trigger him. So, she wanted to have her ducks in a row and tread carefully. Tom was now working from home and seemed to always be lurking in the corners. Calling from my sister’s home was the only safe connection we had.
And then it happened. Stevie was dead at age 3.
He had been fine when they came home from El Torrito at 11:00 p.m. Susie said they had an unusually nice time at dinner with another couple and even had two pitchers of mar
garitas. She said the margaritas made her more submissive to Tom’s overtures, but that Stevie had started crying for her soon after getting into bed. She started to go to him, but Tom said he would take care of it; he came back, and Stevie was quiet.
Morning came and the two older boys found him in his crib mottled blue like marble.
Chaos, confusion, sadness and something out of another world ensued. The family was devastated. Susie was numb. Tom was consoling, compassionate, and everything you would want in a mate. She needed him and clung to his arm.
This kind of thing doesn’t happen very often, and it shook their gated community to its core. The church was brimming with hugs and tears. My sister bought a new white sweater for Stevie to wear as he looked so cold in his little satin coffin. The police escorted our caravan to the cemetery where a small rectangle had been carved out of the earth. Stevie’s small white casket was lowered, and we encircled his new home with tears and heartbreak.
Baby-Land is beyond sad. So many little ones buried with the hopes and dreams of their families now lie beneath headstones carved with sleeping angels. Bleached-out artificial flower bouquets lie askew, weather-worn stuffed animals keep watch and deflated helium balloons lie still on the grass.
After Stevie’s death, Susie and Tom needed one another, and the abusive tirades seemed to stop. They picked up the pieces of what had been their life, remodeled Stevie’s nursery into a huge master bedroom bathroom suite, and Stevie was never or very rarely mentioned again. Two more children followed.
In my deepest soul, I always questioned whether Tom had been implicit in Stevie’s death. He was so happy that night when Susie was responding to him in bed, and he didn’t want to be bothered by the crying. I didn’t say anything except to my other sister, and she thought I was crazy. A few years went by, she saw more of Tom than I did, and she began to think that my idea might have merit. Tom never did deal with his alcohol problem, and he died when their oldest boy was 15 and the youngest a year old. They had separated, and he was now living in an apartment when the two teenage boys found him dead in his underwear. Other than Susie and the kids, I don’t think anyone was very sad; and that, in and of itself, is painfully sad.
As sometimes happens when we lose important people in our lives, we can become hoarders. We must hold on to every piece of a past life. This was the case with Susie. Her 8,000 square foot mausoleum of a house had become a shrine to papers, collectibles and even worn-out tennis shoes. We finally talked her into selling this house which was full of so many sad memories and had ceased being a home.
I flew down and stayed with her to help sort things out and give moral support. While in Tom’s den I started to go through a packed closet. It was crammed with very old suitcases, briefcases and clothing. I was careful to read anything I threw away because it could be something Susie would need to settle Tom’s estate or for the sale of their home. At the back corner of the closet was a very weather-worn leather briefcase that had Tom’s initials in gold. I looked inside and threw out two files of receipts from the 1960s and then saw an old stethoscope with deteriorating tubing. There was also a piece of paper with his first wife’s sister’s name and address stuffed in the bottom. I kept the piece of paper, but threw the rest out.
After flying home, I got out the piece of paper and located the sister who was still in the family home in Dallas, Texas. I told Theresa that Tom had died as had one of his sons. She said, “Good riddance to him, and I’m very sorry about his son.”
My response was “Why?”
It had been 45 years, but the memories were fresh and still tinged with anger. It turns out that Tom’s met his first wife Julia on a beach in Oahu. They were both there for school break. She was taking a midterm break from teaching and he was doing the same from medical school at UCLA. Coincidentally they both lived in LA, where she owned an apartment building in Santa Monica. They married quickly. Her family was not overjoyed with the rushed romance, but their daughter was on the brink of being a spinster, and Tom seemed to be a doting bachelor. The family had means and came to visit the couple frequently — always staying at the Beverly Wilshire. She said Tom would always be wearing a white coat and a stethoscope around his neck when he would rush in for dinner reservations. He could be quite charming and looked a bit like Cary Grant. He was always solicitous to her family. He charmed them completely with his tales of being sent alone from India to an English boarding school when he was just 6. The older boys tore his teddy bear to shreds which explains why his pet name for her sister Julia was ‘Teddy’. At this point I had to take a breath; Tom also called my sister Susie “Teddy.”
They gave him a large amount of money to pay his school bills and felt good that their daughter was in capable hands. So, when Julia died in their apartment after her accident, they assumed that Tom had known what he was doing before calling the ambulance. The family was grateful to him and considered it great luck that he was in medical school.
The services were held at Forest Lawn, and her extended family came out to support Tom and share the grief. After the service during the reception, a woman came up to Theresa and said how sorry she was for Tom and that her company was giving him an extra week to grieve.
Theresa said “company?” I thought he was at UCLA medical school.”
“Why would you think that? He is in sales at our LA office for IBM”.
Theresa and her parents confronted him after they got back to the hotel.
Barely through the hotel doors, they cornered Tom.
“Why did you lie to us?
His reply “I thought you would like me better if I were a Dr.”
“Why did you accept the money to pay for school?
“Because you offered.”
It’s been 28 years since Tom’s death. Susie was fragile, so no good would come from telling her the truth of Tom’s first wife’s family.
Susie has never returned to Tom’s grave and only very rarely visits Stevie’s. While visiting with my kids a few years back. I asked if we could visit Stevie.
Tearfully we found his little grave. She held my hand and said she sometimes thinks about moving him into Tom’s space. I just looked down.
She has never mentioned it again.
Story series: Anyone can write
Nearly 40 years in the business have taught me that readers are bombarded and overwhelmed with facts. What we long for, though, is meaning and a connection at a deeper and more universal level.
And that’s why the Cody Enterprise will be running, from time to time, stories from students who are in my writing class, which I’ve been teaching for the past 10 years in Portland, Ore.
I take great satisfaction in helping so-called non-writers find and write stories from their lives and experiences. I remind them if they follow their hearts, they will discover they are storytellers.
Tom Hallman Jr.
