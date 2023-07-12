Attention all you stargazers and Spider-men – it is time once again to sit back and take a moment to look back at the year in movies so far, as we pass 2023’s midpoint.
From high-flying superhero action to thoughtful independent comedies, there’s something on this list for everyone, I hope. But please note these aren’t necessarily the “best” films of 2023 so far – just the ones that meant something to this writer over the last six months. As always, your mileage may vary. But hopefully this alphabetical list can serve as a starting point for your next movie night.
Please note this is a much-abbreviated version of an article I recently published online. If you like what you see, you can go to this link for additional thoughts and recommendations I couldn’t fit in this space: https://letterboxd.com/snoopy1216/list/my-favorites-films-of-2023-so-far/detail/.
Without further ado, let’s get into it.
“Air”
From “Tetris” to “Blackberry” to “Flamin’ Hot,” the cinematic marketplace has been flooded this year with films about the origins of consumer products. Make of that what you will.
The strongest of these newcomers is easily Ben Affleck’s “Air” – a charming, character-driven story of the origin of Nike’s Air Jordan basketball shoes.
I had my fair share of quibbles with “Air,” but absolutely none with the performances, which are uniformly excellent.
From Matt Damon to Viola Davis, everyone on screen seems to be having a grand old time, and the same holds true for the audience.
“Asteroid City”
Beneath the pastel-colored and celebrity-filled veneer that has become director Wes Anderson’s trademark, there is a lot going on in “Asteroid City” – a tribute to science fiction, the theater and 1950’s pop culture that also doubles as an examination of the meaning of life.
We may not always understand the play, a character says, but we must keep telling the story. Anderson tells us there’s beauty in that: continuing to move forward even as the crazy world around us refuses to make sense.
That message helps give “Asteroid City” a heart that is as warm and expansive as its remote desert setting.
“Elemental”
The once stalwart animation house of Pixar has had its ups and downs since the release of “Toy Story” 28 years ago. So it’s nice to see the studio return with something as charming and visually playful as this summer’s “Elemental.”
Director Peter Sohn takes his simple central conceit – What if the elements of fire, water, earth and air were personified as living, breathing creatures? – and uses it as the foundation for an endless array of clever visual gags and puns. And the story – with its messages of moving past prejudices and choosing love over hatred – feels timeless in the way the best Pixar pictures always are.
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
How do you top one of the most-loved and highest-rated animated films of the last decade, if not all time? If you’re the makers of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” you use your predecessor as a stepping stone into beautifully animated cartoon chaos, creating a visual experience unlike anything you’ve seen before, or likely to see again. With influences ranging from Leonardo Da Vinci to Legos, every frame is a work of art.
The overarching message of this franchise might be that anybody can wear the Spider-Man mask, but nobody can carry on the beloved character’s legacy quite like the folks at Sony Animation can.
“You Hurt My Feelings”
Nicole Holofcener’s “You Hurt My Feelings” may be one of the biggest surprises on this list: a thoughtful examination of
romantic relationships, and the “white lies” that both threaten and sustain those relationships.
There is so much of this that feels universal despite the specificity of Holofcener’s story: our subconscious need to believe our work has value and is appreciated by those we love; the way the smallest offenses feel like a dagger to the heart; the way we all make little ethical compromises in order to keep our partners happy.
The best films both entertain and spark debate and discussion, and “You Hurt My Feelings” does both with ease.
