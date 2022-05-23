The talent show fundraiser Compete for a Cause is back for a fourth year, this time to support a local 10-month old born with an undeveloped heart.
Daniel Wenk has had two open heart surgeries and five catheter procedures within several months of his life. According to organizer Brook Grant, one of Daniel’s doctors said, referring to Daniel’s heart complexity, on a scale from 1-10, his heart is an 11.
As Daniel grows older, he will need more surgeries and procedures to get to a point where he will ultimately thrive,” she said.
Daniel is the son of Charles and Angela Wenk of Cody and has five siblings. His parents said Daniel’s smile lights up any room.
Compete for a Cause’s talent competition is open to any age and all talents.
To be a part of Park County’s largest talent show and make a difference in Daniel’s life, send in video auditions by June 1 to compete4cause@gmail.com.
Organizers need a sample of what you can do and you will still have the majority of the summer to get prepared to perform.
Those that are chosen for the live show will take the stage at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Cody City Park and have a chance to compete in front of an audience and help raise money for Daniel’s current and future care.
Trophies will be awarded for first and second in each category as well as a people’s choice trophy (voted on by the audience) and an overall winner trophy.
Compete for a Cause is 100% sponsor funded and 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Daniel.
If you or your business would like to be a part of this event, Compete for a Cause has different levels of sponsorship where you can help however big or small you would like.
Contact Brook Grant at compete4cause@gmail.com for more information.
