Dixie is a 4 year old Domestic Long Hair tabby. She loves pets and ear rubs. She gets along great with other cats. Bandit is a 6 year old Lab/Pit Mix. He would like to be the only dog in the house. Bandit loves snuggles and would love to be someone’s couch potato. He also loves his long walks. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110. (PCAS photos)
