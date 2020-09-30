Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Cory Stamps, 43, warrant, Sept. 25
Dana Peterson, 50, driving under the influence of alcohol, interference with a peace officer, causing bodily injury to an officer, Sept. 25
Robert Jones III, 33, warrant, Sept. 26
Disturbance
Report of man being aggressive and hitting window before driving away, US 14A, Powell, Sept. 20.
Request for information about how to deal with online harassers, Lane 11 1/2, Powell, Sept. 23.
Search & Rescue call following bear attack near Thorofare, helicopter responded, County Road 6WX, Cody, Sept. 24.
Report of people trespassing on property, Lane 13, Powell, Sept. 26.
Traffic
Driver arrested for DUI, US 14-16-20 E, Cody, Sept. 20.
Semi hauling hay overturned on road, County Road 3LE, Meeteetse, Sept. 21.
Two car crash with injuries, Road 12 and Hills Lane, Powell, Sept. 21.
Complaint about a yellow truck, white truck, and dark Suburban consistently speeding through the area, Oak Drive, Cody, Sept. 22.
Request for extra patrol due to speeders in area, Lane 18, Cody, Sept. 23.
Report of four-wheeler damaging fence, WYO 295, Powell, Sept. 23.
Driver cited for failure to signal, warned for failure to stop at stop sign, Mountain View Drive and 21st Street, Cody, Sept. 24.
Driver cited for speeding, Lane 9, Powell, Sept. 24.
Report of vehicle on its side near Powell landfill, Road 5, Powell, Sept. 25.
Report of possible dunk driver in Red Toyota crossover, arrest made, 17th Street, Cody, Sept. 25.
Driver cited for speeding, warned for no registration, WYO 120 S, Cody, Sept. 26.
Other
Report of person shooting cat; cat died at the vet, Goshawk Drive, Cody, Sept. 20.
Report of lab and pit bull being abandoned in Clarks Fork Canyon, dogs aggressive, County Road 8VC, Clark, Sept. 20.
Report of felon voting, Park County Courthouse, Sheridan Avenue, Cody, 8:40 a.m., Sept. 21.
Report of missing black lab named Ruger with orange Carhartt collar, returned to owner, Lane 18, Cody, Sept. 21.
Request for extra patrols over concern of salesmen in area possibly “scoping out” horses, Powell, Sept. 21.
Blue heeler/collie mix reported missing, no collar, Lane 8, Powell, Sept. 22.
Cows on the road, Lane 8 and Jonathon Road, Powell, Sept. 22.
Aggressive brown and white bull in yard, returned to owner, Ridge Road, Powell, Sept. 23.
Possibly fraudulent letter from IRS received claiming Social Security number was compromised, Lane 11 1/2, Powell, Sept. 23.
Deputy had to dispatch an injured antelope on the road, WYO 120 S, Cody, Sept. 24.
Herd of goats on the road, returned to owner, Road 8, Powell, Sept. 24.
Report of person in Billings beginning to fix roof and then never doing work, Road 8, Powell, Sept. 24.
Brown dairy cow, black bull on road somewhere, Lane 9/Road 14, Powell, Sept. 25.
Cows in road, Cactus Road, Powell, Sept. 26.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Joann Berryman, 31, probation violation, Sept. 24
Janee Jessup, 44, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, failure to stop when emerging from alley, no proof of insurance, Sept. 25
Bailey Atkinson, 23, driving under the influence of alcohol and open alcohol container, Sept. 25
Disturbance
Report of man going through motorcycle saddlebags and stealing items near old Shoshone Office Building, 13th and Sheridan, Sept. 22.
Trespass complaint at Good 2 Go, Yellowstone Avenue, Sept. 24.
Report of person being harassed through the phone at Second Hand Rose, 17th Street, Sept. 24.
Report of puppy being beaten, 14th Street, Sept. 24.
Report of persons caught stealing at Walmart, in custody, Sept. 25.
Burglar alarm activated at Gunwerks, assistance given, Blackburn Avenue, Sept. 26.
Report of person breaking into home, stealing $9,500 in cash and a blank check, Meadow Lane Avenue, Sept. 26.
Traffic
Report of multiple instances of people illegally passing a school bus, once almost hitting a child, 20th Street, Sept. 22.
Report of two people fighting and loud sounds, woman crying, 29th Street, Sept. 23.
Report of possible drunk driver, driver going really slow, swerving, unable to locate, Skyline and Aspen, Sept. 24.
Driver cited for no insurance, warned for expired registration, 19th Street, Sept. 25.
Driver cited for no proof of registration, North Lane, Sept. 25.
Two-vehicle crash outside Wayne’s Boot Shop, Sheridan Avenue, Sept. 25.
Two-vehicle crash outside Advantage Rehab, Outback vs. Malibu, road blockage, Sheridan Avenue, Sept. 25.
Hit-and-run in Walmart parking lot, Yellowstone Avenue, Sept. 25.
Driver arrested for DUI, 12th and Bleistein, Sept. 25.
Two-vehicle crash, fender bender, caller’s vehicle was backed into at Super 8, Yellowstone Avenue, Sept. 25.
GMC Acadia vs. Jeep Liberty crash, no injuries or blockage, 19th and Beck, Sept. 25.
Driver cited for obedience to devices, 16th Street, Sept. 25.
Two-vehicle crash at Arby’s, car backed into another car, Yellowstone Avenue, Sept. 26.
Driver cited for no license or proof of insurance, 19th and Big Horn, Sept. 27.
Driver cited for speeding, Big Horn Avenue, Sept. 27.
Motor vehicle crash involving 2002 Dodge Intrepid at Arby’s, Yellowstone Avenue, Sept. 27.
Other
Report of lost L.A. County deputy badges, Yellowstone Avenue, Sept. 22.
Dead deer in the road, 29th Street, Sept. 22.
Two small Australian shepherds reported missing, Horseshoe Drive, Sept. 22.
Report of a dog fight, 31st and Sheridan, Sept. 22.
Welfare check for person who has called department 8 times in 4 hours about son who died in 2015, Sept. 22.
Report of counterfeit bills from Albertsons, 17th Street, Sept. 22.
Report of a dog in custody, request for officer to pick up and take to shelter, Sept. 22.
Report of person fraudulently opening bank account, Sept. 23.
Report of recliner on road in front of house, Shoshone Trail S, Sept. 24.
Wallet and hat found on top of FedEx box at Zapatas, Sheridan Avenue, Sept. 24.
Wallet turned in at Cody High School, 10th Street, Sept. 24.
Request to speak to an officer about people being in building after hours, West Yellowstone Avenue, Sept. 24.
Report of long, black wallet lost at Walmart, containing cash, license, and credit cards, Yellowstone Avenue, Sept. 24.
Fanny pack found at the Irma, wants to turn it in to officer, Sheridan, Sept. 24.
Unattended death, 95-year-old woman not breathing, Sept. 25.
Brown leather wallet lost at Yellowstone Regional Airport, Roger Sedam Drive, Sept. 25.
Drunk person at City Hall, Rumsey Avenue, Sept. 25.
Report of computer system being hacked into the night before, unable to assist, Yellowstone Avenue, Sept. 27.
