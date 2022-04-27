Friday, April 29
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Swing into Spring; Clash of the Academies Event, 6 p.m., The Cody Theatre.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Saturday, April 30
Cody
Senior Class Sporting Clay Shoot, starts 10 a.m., Cody Shooting Complex. Cost to shoot is $70 per shooter, ammo not included, awards ceremony and lunch provided after the event. Proceeds from the Sporting Clay Shoot will benefit the 2022 Cody High School Senior Class Graduation Party.
Piatigorsky Music Program, 2 p.m., Cody Senior Center.
Swing Into Spring; Wine & Food Pairing Event, doors open and silent auction starts 6 p.m., dinner at 7, The Terrace. Wine & Food Pairing Event at The Terrace. Fundraiser for local nonprofit RMDT. An evening of live music by Shaun Balch, dance entertainment by RMDT Spring Company, catered three course meal by The Laughing Pig with wine pairings, and both silent & live auctions.
Sunday, May 1
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, May 2
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Park County Master Gardeners monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Powell Library. Program by Alice Flyr on “red wigglers” worms. Refreshments provided. For more information call Katherine at (716) 901-4019.
Tuesday, May 3
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
