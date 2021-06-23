The local Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does chapter held a raffle for a youth hunt with the proceeds going to Cody Cupboard.
The winner was Christi Greaham and she donated her prize to the foundation Outdoor Dream. A child that is terminally ill will receive this hunt.
The trip was donated by Ron and Rachel Lineburger.
