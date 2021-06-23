image

Christi Greaham (from left) won the raffle, presented by Jeanne Ballinger, President of the BPO Does, and Fon Schein, President of Cody Cupboard.

 Courtesy photo

The local Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does chapter held a raffle for a youth hunt with the proceeds going to Cody Cupboard.

The winner was Christi Greaham and she donated her prize to the foundation Outdoor Dream. A child that is terminally ill will receive this hunt.

The trip was donated by Ron and Rachel Lineburger.

