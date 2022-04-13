For the third year, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church is hosting a Living Stations of the Cross on Friday. Middle school through high school-aged students volunteer to “play” Jesus, his disciples, and soldiers in the last moments up to His Crucifixion. People walk around St. Anthony’s Church to different Stations (or scenes) up until the death and resurrection of Jesus.
All Christians are invited to join and participate in preparation for Easter. It is Good Friday at 2 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Church.
