Katherine Clarkson, Co-President of the Park County Master Gardeners, will give a presentation at the Cody Library on April 7 at 5 p.m. in Grizzly Hall.
Her presentation will focus on how to kickstart your spring garden with soil composition testing, soil treatments, pruning, protection from the elements, and companion plants. This is a fabulous opportunity to start planning what and how you will begin growing this year. You can also come learn about the library’s new seed library resources and check out some seeds for your garden, containers, or greenhouse.
This program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. If you have any questions, please contact the Cody Library at (307) 527-1880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.