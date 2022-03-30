The term gaslighting was coined in the 1940 movie “Gaslight”. In the movie, the main character is made to believe she is crazy and imagining things by her husband, so that he could gain access to her finances. He repeatedly lights a gas lamp in one part of the house, causing the other lamps in the house to become dimmer. When the wife confronts her husband, he repeatedly tells her that she is imagining things and that the lamps are not, in fact, dimmer.
Gaslighting is a form of psychological abuse or brainwashing where one person attempts to make another person believe that they are “crazy.” This most often done by denial of facts, events, or what one did or did not say. The gaslighter might also directly or indirectly imply that the person is defective, crazy or suffers from a mental illness.
When this technique is used on someone, he or she may become frustrated that they are being told that his/her memory or perceptions do not match reality. After awhile the person starts to believe the gaslighter and starts to think that they have some sort of mental illness, or faulty memory like Alzheimer’s disease. When a person doubts his/her perceptions of reality, the gaslighter is able to control that person; and they become dependent on the gaslighter for the “truth.”
The word gaslighting is defined as teaching people to doubt themselves for purposed of exploitation. Many times a person that is a gaslighter does not know what they are doing actually has a name and may be harmful. They just know that what they are doing gets the results they want. An example would be, the abusive person says hurtful things that make the victim cry. Then, instead of apologizing and taking responsibility, starts to say things like, “you need to get treatment for your depression or your mood swings.”
A gaslighter’s apology is to create self doubt and insert words like “you feel” and “you think” and “you misunderstood” into the apology. A gaslighting example would be, “I’m sorry you think what I said was hurtful.” Then gaslight them for being too “sensitive,” so that they think they are the problem and abnormal and not the abuser.
Gaslighting takes two – one person who needs to be in control to maintain his/her sense of self and one who is willing to acquiesce. The gaslight effect happens when you find yourself second guessing your own reality, confused and uncertain of what you think, because you have allowed another to define reality and to tell you what to think-and who you are, explains Dr. Robin Stern, author of “The Gaslight Effect.”
Gaslighters will also use plain old “denial.” When the victims asks a question about “such and such” and the abuser says “Nope, Not me. Didn’t do it.” Leaving the victim seriously questioning his/her situation and perception of what the facts really are.
No one should use shame or fear to try to get you to change. When they do this, they are not asking for change, they are asking for control.
Are you a victim of gaslighting emotional abuse? There are 15 signs of emotional abuse listed in the book “The Gaslight Effect,” some of the signs being:
• Constantly second guessing yourself.
• Feeling confused and even crazy at work.
• Always apologizing to family and friends.
• Frequently making excuses for your partner’s behavior, family and friends.
• Withholding information from family and friends, so you don’t have to explain or make excuses.
• You feel hopeless and joyless, you can’t do anything right.
“Gaslighting causes us to doubt our own memories, perceptions, and judgments. It throws us psychologically off balance. It’s like being in the Twilight Zone. If you feel as though your self-esteem, confidence, and dignity has withered under the flame of gaslighting, you are not alone,” says Dana Arcuri, Certified Trauma Recovery Coach.
Overfield is an advocate for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Park County
