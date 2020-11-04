Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Rylee Ramsey, $105; Kaiden Lee, $190; Lawrence Forcella, $120; Tina Fagan, $97.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Drew Pirie, fishing without a license, $250; Drew Pirie, taking game birds without a license, $135; Timothy Gogerty, reckless endangering, $205; Luis Mata Jurado, illegal driving with permit, $100; Joseph Newton, property destruction under $1,000, jail 60 days, 56 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,210.68; James Kamholz, violation of live wildlife or exotic animals, $125; Jeffrey Hinkle, simple assault, $300; Douglas Harrison, no seat belt, $25; Christian Sauers, invalid driver’s license, $200; Debbie Gregory, failure to tag carcass in a visible manner, $150.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
George Kelly, Wellington, Fla., $125; Emiliano Martinez Becco, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., $25; Erick Nelson, Jackson, $125; Ryan Shanahan, Seattle, $140; Joshua Ostermiller, Billings, $82; Bogdan Stypulkowski, Maspeth, N.Y., $190; Terrill Gibbons, Worland, $130; Kyle Bishop, Wayne, N.J., $120; Fred Bogardus, Seeley Lake, Mont., $120; Scott Lusk, Roseville, Calif., $135; Gregory Milczuk, Longmont, Colo., $135.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kaitlyn Clark, Billings, failure to obey traffic control device, $150; Bradford Shinkle IV, Minnetonka, Minn., violation of big game/trophy game/wild bison, $250; John Hieb, Murphys, Calif., violating big game/trophy game/wild bison, $250.
Recent marriage licenses issued at the Park County Courthouse include:
Jeffrey A. Klier, 44, and Angela T. Smart, 44, both of Billings.
Lawrence E. Davis, 39, and Megan M. Maus, 31, both of Powell.
