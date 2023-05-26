It had taken nine months. Finally, I was ready to head to the hospital, but first, I needed to call my sister. And she told me something I’ll never forget, “Take one last look back at your home, because it’ll never be the same.” Nor would my life.
I’ve given other mothers-to-be this advice. And years later, when they take their children to college, I tell them again, “Take one last look back at your home because it’ll never be the same.” Our children will return to visit of course and perhaps even move back temporarily, but the family dynamics are forever changed.
The first time I heard the term Helicopter Mom was when my son’s first-grade teacher told me I was the Poster Child of a Helicopter Mom. I wasn’t sure if that was good or bad, but I trusted she knew what she was talking about since she’d seen her share of mothers.
My son being an only child who arrived when I was 40, probably hasn’t helped either.
Fifth grade was especially hard (for me). There was a signature assignment his teacher was known and feared for: The Probe. Every month his students researched a subject, and then wrote a two-page paper in cursive to demonstrate their new-found knowledge. If that was the extent of the assignment, it might not have been so daunting. But each probe included a boarder. The students were instructed to lightly color the entire one-inch boarder, and then fill it with drawn and colored illustrations (outlined in black, if going for the A+).
My son has many talents, but drawing isn’t one of them. So, every month after finishing his Probe and going to bed, I’d grab the crayons, and outline the boarder and illustrations in black, and smooth out the colored shading. As much as I hated those probes, if you look in my closet today, 20 years later, you’ll find a small bin containing my son’s school projects that I’ve chosen to keep. Among them, is a bound book containing nine Probes.
We made it through elementary and high school, and then he was off to college (without me). He lived in a dorm for the first couple years, and then on and off again with friends. Shortly after he graduated from college, his father died, and he moved back in with me for a while. Then back with a friend, and then to Vietnam for three years. A year and a half ago, he boomeranged back to me.
My son is now 31. A few months ago, I realized he’d begun searching for a place to buy. I assured him I didn’t care if he continued living with me if he wanted to save up a little more money.
“Mom, I do have a social life. Occasionally I meet a woman who’d like to see where I live, and I must ask her if she’s ready to meet my mother.”
So, about a month ago, he purchased a condo. Which meant for the very first time, he’d be living alone in his own home, and taking all his possessions with him — which pretty much amounted to a computer and some clothes. For setting up a home, he was starting at ground zero. He literally had nothing. But with four or five weeks before the move, there was time to accumulate some necessities — like a bed.
A few weeks after he bought the condo, but before he’d moved in, I was at a party. It was late and most of the guests had gone. Those of us die-hards had gathered in the living room. I sat down next to the daughter of my friend and hostess, and for some unknown reason (the whiskey?), I turned to her and said, “Can I tell you something? Something I haven’t told anyone else. Something I can’t tell anyone else.”
And, I started to confess.
I’d been sneaking into my son’s empty condo and decorating it. Most, but not all, of the larger purchases with his permission (and reimbursement). Throw pillows and duvet covers seemed too small to bother him with. I thought he’d made a mistake with a Bed-In-A-Bag purchase, and without telling him, I replaced it. It was like getting that box of crayons out again and trying to make his condo perfect — going for the A+. Wanting to prevent him from making a mistake. But, in an almost manic way. I knew it was wrong, but I couldn’t stop myself.
My friend’s daughter, who has two grown and thriving adult children of her own, was the perfect person to confess to. I know her well enough to trust, but with enough distance that it felt safe. Maybe like being in a confessional.
She congratulated me on taking the first step — admitting I had a problem. And she reminded me that by not letting my son make mistakes or allowing him to fail occasionally, I was preventing him from being able to benefit and grow from those experiences. Of course, I’ve heard this before. My son has even told me this ... although he realizes this behavior of mine (even if misguided) comes from love.
Really, what parent doesn’t want to prevent their child from falling or failing? Can I stop myself? I don’t know.
Last weekend my son moved into his mostly furnished condo. As we were leaving my place with the last load of his clothes, I said joking, “So does this mean we’re finally breaking up?”
I’ve experienced him moving out before. I know each time he leaves, his wonderful energy gets sucked out of my place. It will feel sad and empty for a while, and my heart will break a little. But something is different about this move — it feels permanent.
I closed the door behind us, and took one last look back, knowing my home will never be the same. This time, there will be no boomeranging back. This chapter of my life — having my son live with me — is over.
Story Series: Anyone can write
Nearly 40 years in the business have taught me that readers are bombarded and overwhelmed with facts. What we long for, though, is meaning and a connection at a deeper and more universal level.
And that's why the Cody Enterprise will be running, from time to time, stories from students who are in my writing class, which I've been teaching for the past 10 years in Portland, Ore.
I take great satisfaction in helping so-called non-writers find and write stories from their lives and experiences. I remind them if they follow their hearts, they will discover they are storytellers.
Tom Hallman Jr.
