Future Trappers, transfer students and high school juniors and seniors are invited to learn about Northwest College during two new Virtual Preview Night events Nov. 17 and Nov. 19. Both events take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Different academic areas will be showcased each evening. Students’ area of interest will determine which virtual event they attend.
“This event is an opportunity for anyone who is interested in Northwest College,” NWC Enrollment Services Director West Hernandez said. “Those who attend can expect to learn about life on campus, our academic programs, financial aid opportunities and additional student support services.”
Attendees will also have the chance to meet NWC faculty and learn about career opportunities in their desired field of study.
To register, visit nwc.edu/admissions/events.html and click one of the event dates to see the registration form, which indicates what academic areas will be featured each evening.
Those who sign up will receive a Zoom meeting link via email after registering for the event.
Virtual Preview Night is free and open to all who wish to learn more about attending NWC.
For more information, contact the NWC Enrollment Services Office at (307) 754-6101 or admissions@nwc.edu.
