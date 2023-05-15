Students across Park County submitted entries into the 2023 Young Authors competition.
The students who placed or received honorable mentions were given an award ceremony at Eastside Elementary School on April 17.
The winners were separated by grade and by type of story (fiction, nonfiction and poetry and graphic novels).
Kindergarten winners for fiction:
“The Cat Saw a Dog” by Nora Butts - 1st place
“The Hen Hen” by Arthur Sidor - Honorable Mention
“The Pizza Man” by Oakley Tucker - Honorable Mention
Kindergarten winners for nonfiction:
“Spiders” by Kai Vanthuyne - 1st place
“I am Walking My Dog” by Willa Maier - Honorable Mention
“Hunting with my PoPo” by Nixon Poley - Honorable Mention
First-grade winners in fiction:
“Huxley and the Night of the Living Gummies” by Maezie Kronfuss - 1st place
“Hedgies Adventure in the Wild” by Alexa Moore - Honorable Mention
“Carrot Soup” by Heidi Dollard - Honorable Mention
First-grade winners in nonfiction:
“Our Rabbits” by Emma Pedersen - 1st place
“Rain” by Yacedi Davila - Honorable Mention
“Cooper” by Claire Blankenship - Honorable Mention
Second-grade winners in fiction:
“Gimili the Great, Super Dachshund” by MaKinley Undeberg - 1st place
“The Magic Oil” by Claire Rice - Honorable Mention
“The Adventure of Pirate Pearie” by Stetson Bullock - Honorable Mention
Second-grade winners in nonfiction:
“The Great Antelope Hunt” by Nora Lewis - 1st place
“Jack Frost” by Everleigh Lewallen - Honorable Mention
“A Girl’s Best Friend” by Everlee Reel - Honorable Mention
Second-grade winners in graphic novels:
“Super Guy” by Hattie Laing - 1st place
Third-grade winners in fiction:
“Yellowstone Stella” by Addilyn Nordberg - 1st place
“Tia Goes to Space” by Olivia Brooks - Honorable Mention
“The Under Water Palace” by Bostyn Richardson - Honorable Mention
Third-grade winners in nonfiction:
“My Chinchilla” by Kelby Brown - 1st place
“Silver” by Lydia Pedersen - Honorable Mention
“Spies” by Ayla Sieg - Honorable Mention
Third-grade winners in poetry:
“Creation of Poems” by Nettie Morris - 1st place
“Poems for All” by Kearra Goodman - Honorable Mention
Fourth-grade winners in fiction:
“Squirrel” by Brooklyn Stahl - 1st place
“The Adventures of Mac & Cheese” by Arzy Crystal - Honorable Mention
“Pegacorns and Princesses” by Dagny Lee - Honorable Mention
Fourth-grade winners in nonfiction:
“Platypuses” by Eli Rooney - 1st place
“Wild and Untamed” by Ava Wille - Honorable Mention
“Spinosaurus” by Paxton Stephens - Honorable Mention
Fourth-grade winners in poetry:
“Ships Battle Hoax” by Chase Smith - 1st place
“The Obsolete Fleet” by Levi Rice - Honorable Mention
Fifth-grade winners in fiction:
“Tougher than Ice” by Bridger Class - 1st place
“The Quest Before the End” by Sawyer Class - Honorable Mention
“The Tail of the Impossible” by Felicity Bell - Honorable Mention
Fifth-grade winners in nonfiction:
“The American Revolutionary War” by Sawyer Class - 1st place
“The Battle of Midway” by Caleb Bock - Honorable Mention
“The Revolutionary War” by Luke Ryzewicz - Honorable Mention
Fifth-grade winners in poetry:
“Cheese Master” by Bridger Class - 1st place
“The Book of Happy Haiku” by Sawyer Class - Honorable Mention
Fifth-grade winners in graphic novels:
“Angry Little Fishies” by Bridger Class - 1st place
“Spies of Dough” by Sawyer Class - Honorable Mention
“The Camping Trip” by Colter McIntyre - Honorable Mention
Sixth-grade winners in fiction:
“Finding June” by Macie Donaldson - 1st place
Seventh-grade winners in fiction:
“The Ascend” by Danielle Foote - 1st place
Seventh-grade winners in nonfiction:
“Times are Changing” by Karly Kelly - 1st place.
