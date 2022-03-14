POWELL – Area residents are invited to a bench dedication in memory of the late Berry Bryant on the Northwest College campus Sunday at 2 p.m.
The granite bench will be placed west of the Campus Mall near the Nelson Performing Arts Building as a permanent monument.
Last October, on the 25th anniversary of her death, Bryant’s family and friends came to campus for a small-group luncheon and planted daffodil bulbs near the garden and bench site, hoping they’ll bloom in time for her birthday, which is March 21.
The College and NWC Foundation are also collaborating with Bryant’s family and friends to honor her legacy positively by establishing the Berry Bryant Memorial Scholarship Endowment.
Bryant led an active life on the NWC campus and was involved in many social activities such as 4-H, band, sports, music and junior leadership. Her namesake scholarship will support students who follow her example of community involvement.
Light refreshments and beverages will be provided at the event. Those who attend are invited to hear and share stories about Bryant. In the case of inclement weather, the dedication will be moved indoors.
For more information, contact Executive Director of the NWC Foundation Shelby Wetzel at (307) 754-6110 or Shelby.Wetzel@nwc.edu.
