Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Dec. 1, 4:17 p.m., Beacon Hill and Powell Highway. Two-car vehicle accident, 3 units and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 5 p.m.
Dec. 2, 2 p.m., 4584 U.S. 14A. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, 3 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 43 minutes.
Dec. 4, 10 a.m., 5677 Greybull Highway. One car vehicle accident, stabilized vehicle and assisted EMS, 4 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 30 minutes.
Dec. 5, 12:47 p.m., Red Lake. Grass fire, extinguished, 5 units and 14 personnel responded. Time in service: 33 minutes.
Dec. 7, 8:20 a.m., 2343 Mountain View Drive. Smell of gas, investigated, 2 units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 15 minutes.
Dec. 7, 4:17 p.m., 318 Southfork Road. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, 4 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 13 minutes.
Dec. 7, 8:10 p.m., 938 19th Street. Dumpster fire, extinguished, 2 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 24 minutes.
Dec. 8, 10:33 a.m., 910 Road 3EM. Truck fire, extinguished, 4 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 27 minutes.
