Children 8 years and older are now allowed at the Cody Rec Center without an adult accompanying them for up to four hours at a time, provided they have a membership or pay the daily fee.
Children wishing to stay longer are welcome to enroll in a supervised program, such as Kidz on the Move (Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. for children who have completed kindergarten-sixth grade).
It is expected all patrons, including children, are here for a specific purpose; loitering is not permitted.
Children under 8 must be accompanied and directly supervised by someone 14 or older.
