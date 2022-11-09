When the “Earth Team” of Christ Episcopal Church started meeting last year, the members explored various notions about projects to benefit the environment.
“The list of ideas grew,” participant Hap Ridgway recalled, from food sustainability to recycling glass to sun energy. “The solar theme just bubbled up to the top as something with immediate impact.”
About a year later, in mid-October, the sun-energy plan came to fruition when a crew from CE Solar installed 22 solar panels on south-facing slope of the church’s roof. The system was connected to the city’s system Monday, Oct. 17, reported Rev. Mary Caucutt, the church’s rector.
“Renewable energy is a way to be better stewards of God’s good creation,” she said. “I’m excited that the solar panels will offset our electricity use.”
The Earth Team raised $44,000 for the project, which will pay out in 18-22 years, Caucutt said. That break-even point coincides with the end of the panels’ life, when they begin to function less efficiently.
She was involved in the genesis of the Earth Team in fall 2022 during the annual Ministry Fair, which features the church’s various programs. Ridgway said, “Mary asked for one about the environment, because ‘It’s about the creation.’”
The group sponsored a series of public dinner-programs last spring during Lent, and one of the first speakers, a CE Solar representative, talked about renewable energy from the sun. After studying the church’s location and electric bills, the company recommended 22 rooftop panels.
“Then it was a matter of raising the money,” Ridgway said.
The church donated $20,000 from its endowment as a challenge grant, and the vestry kicked in $4,000, Caucutt said. “Amazingly, in 5-6 weeks we raised the money,” she exclaimed.
Ridgway estimated that nearly 45 people donated to the cause, including “a lot of smaller gifts,” he said. “That really cheered me. It was heartwarming, that amount of support.
“More and more people are concerned about the landscape.”
Among the benefits, based on the initial calculation of 27 panels, would be the production of 17,700 kilowatt hours, which would require 15,000 pounds of coal, and keeping 23,100 pounds of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere or the equivalent of carbon absorption by about 300 trees, Ridgway said.
“The trick is net-metering,” Caucutt added.
If the solar system produces more than it needs, the surplus goes onto the grid and becomes a credit that it can draw on when the system can’t meet the demand. “The grid becomes our battery,” she said.
In the yearly accounting Dec. 31, the City of Cody will total the input and withdrawal, pay 10 cents on the dollar for any surplus, and zero out the account, Caucutt said, “so we go into January with no credit,” the season with low sun power. Theoretically, however, the array of solar panels is set up so there will be no credit at year’s end, she noted.
Another consideration was the panels’ placement. Although there were lower sites available, the church opted for the most efficient location – the roof, Caucutt said. It’s also the most visible, facing the Yellowstone Highway and its heavy summer traffic.
“We wanted to share the good news of solar energy rather than hide our light under a bushel,” she said, “so we can let the solar shine from the rooftop. It’s a way to encourage others to be better stewards as well.”
The Earth Team, through its informational programs and its solar project, shows that people can help the environment, Ridgway added.
“Everything we have learned in the last year, from the national news to what we have seen with our own eyes in northwestern Wyoming, tells us that the extremes and the speed of climate change are turning out to be even worse than predicted,” he said. “Everything we, individually or as small groups like the church or as communities like Cody, can do to reduce our carbon footprint will help.”
